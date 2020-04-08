You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review Girls Basketball All-Area Team for 2019-20
Herald & Review Girls Basketball All-Area Team for 2019-20

First Team

Mallory Ramage (So., G), Mattoon

Ramage, the Herald & Review Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year was the biggest reason why Mattoon went 27-6 and won the Apollo Conference. She scored 21.5 points per game with 2.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.4 rebounds. Just two years into her high school career, she's already a 1,000-point scorer and ran point guard for the Green Wave, despite being the focus of opposing teams' scouting reports.

Ramage_Mallory 2 01.20.20.JPG (copy)

Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) was a key force in the Green Wave winning the Apollo.

Shae Littleford (Jr., G), Charleston

Littleford led the team in scoring and in assists at 22.3 and 3.4. She also averaged 2.5 steals and 3.4 rebounds. She was 134-of-294 (.456) from the field, which led the team. She's a UT-Martin commit and  was a first team all-Apollo selection. She played only 16 games because of an injury.

Littleford_Shae 883 01.27.20.JPG (copy)

Charleston's Shae Littleford (11) missed time with an injury, but still had a dominant junior season.

Emily White (Jr., F), Sullivan

White led the team in scoring and steals at 16.1 and 3.8, respectively. She averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 44 percent from the field, including 51-of-158 on 3-pointers. She also led the team in free throw shooting at 68 percent. 

GALLERY-2A-Regional-Sullivan-v-paris-005-021520.JPG (copy)

Sullivan forward Emily White (10) led the team in scoring.

Mallory Cyrulik (So., G), Clinton

She emerged on the scene this year as one of the top players in the Central Illinois Conference, despite other teams heavily focusing on her. She averaged 17.3 points, which is the fifth-highest scoring season at Clinton. Cyrulik also averaged 9.9 rebounds, which is tied with Leslie Harned's record from 2001 for most in program history. Cyrulik shot 45 percent from the field and 67 percent on free throws.

Cyrulik_Mallory 2 01.28.20.JPG (copy)

Clinton sophomore Mallory Cyrulik broke onto the scene this season.

Claire Wilhour (Sr., G), Brownstown/St. Elmo

Wilhour had the respect of every coach who saw her play, particularly her performance in a one-point loss to Tri-County in the Class 1A sectional semifinals, where she had 14 points, four assists and four steals. She averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals.

Second team

Avery Still (Sr., F), Sullivan

She averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds to go with 14.8 points and led the team in blocked shots at 1.5. She also averaged 1.3 assists and 2.2 steals. She led the team in field goal shooting at 50 percent. 

still_avery-021520.JPG (copy)

Sullivan's Avery Still (11) led the team in rebounds.

Anna Blank (So., G), Olney

Blank dominated for Only, averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field. She had a season-high of 36 on Nov. 30 in a win against Marshall.

Jillian Hamilton (So., F), Pana

She led Pana in points with 14.5 and rebounds with 8.6 to go with 3.5 steals on 43.7 percent shooting to help the Panthers to a 25-8 record and a spot in a Class 2A regional championship game.

Allyson Hardiek (Sr., G), Altamont

Averaged 14.7 and 9.5 rebounds on a team that was one of the best in the area and advanced to the advanced to the Class 1A sectional championship game.

Leah Schneider (Sr., C), Lincoln

Missed the first five games with an injury, but returned to average 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while also setting the all-time rebounding record in program history. Coach Taylor Rohrer said Schneider lead the team to several victories.

Third team

Channing Reed (Sr., C), Central A&M

Reed_Channing 01.07.20.JPG (copy)

Central A&M's Channing Reed (33) was one of the top offensive threats for the Raiders.

Brynn Tabeling (Jr., G), Tuscola

Tabeling_Brynn 01.28.20.JPG (copy)

Tuscola guard Brynn Tabeling (1) had 97 steals this season and is one of the top guards in the area.

Olivia Niemerg (Sr., G), Teutopolis

Alexa Franklin (Sr., G), Arthur-Okaw Christian

Rachel Jackman, Altamont

Honorable mention

Kaitlyn Boerngen (So., G), Dieterich; Mackenzie Bowles (Jr. F), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Delainey Bryant (Jr., G), Mattoon; Olivia Campbell (Jr., G/F), Brownstown/St. Elmo; Allison Czyzewski (Fr.), Louisville North Clay; McKenna Denton (Sr., F), Central A&M; MiKayla Denton (Sr., F), Central A&M; Sway Denton (Sr. G), Pana; Lucy Fearday, Effingham St. Anthony; Annie Frost (Fr., F), Effingham; Renni Fultz (So., G), Monticello; Mary Guse, Altamont; Riley Guy, Effingham St. Anthony; 

Allison Harris (Sr. G), Newton; Mia Harris (So., G), Okaw Valley; Hannah Hayes (Jr., G) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Madyson Hill (Jr., G/F), Vandalia; KayLee Hohlbauch (Jr., F), Arcola; Rachel Holthaus (So. G), Pana; Audrey Hosselton (Fr., G), Casey-Westfield; Tara Hughes (Sr.,F), Olney; Brooke Jansen (Sr., G/F), Newton; Kate Jeffers (Sr., C), Okaw Valley; Madelyn Koehler (Sr., G), Lincoln; Madison Lovett (Jr.), Louisville North Clay

Ellie McManaway, Altamont; Lanee McNary (Sr., G), Vandalia; Zoe Mitchell (So., G), Cumberland; Mikala Nichols (Jr., F), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Lexie Niebrugge (Jr., G), Teutopolis; Lilly Null (So,. G), Sullivan; Natalie Oberlink (Sr., C), Brownstown/St. Elmo; Kelsey Partlow Neoga; Kaylee Phillips, Neoga; Kaitlyn Rauch (So., G), Clinton; Eva Richardson (Jr., G), Casey-Westfield; Jaelyn Robertson (Sr., G), Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City; Brooke Runge, Altamont; Marissa Russo (Jr., F), Tuscola;

Haylee Sagle (Jr., F), Taylorville; Paige Steber (Sr., G), Olney; Lizzie Stiverson (So., G), Monticello; Bailey Strauch (Jr.), Robinson; Olivia Titus (Sr., G), Neoga; Mia Wade (Fr., G), Shelbyville; Trinity Wade (So., G), Shelbyville; Laney Webster, South Central; Kenzie Weiler (So., G), Olney; Whitney Zumbahlen (Jr., G), Newton

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

