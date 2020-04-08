Herald & Review Girls Basketball All-Area Team for 2019-20

Mallory Cyrulik (So., G), Clinton

She emerged on the scene this year as one of the top players in the Central Illinois Conference, despite other teams heavily focusing on her. She averaged 17.3 points, which is the fifth-highest scoring season at Clinton. Cyrulik also averaged 9.9 rebounds, which is tied with Leslie Harned's record from 2001 for most in program history. Cyrulik shot 45 percent from the field and 67 percent on free throws.

Claire Wilhour (Sr., G), Brownstown/St. Elmo

Wilhour had the respect of every coach who saw her play, particularly her performance in a one-point loss to Tri-County in the Class 1A sectional semifinals, where she had 14 points, four assists and four steals. She averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals.

Second team

Avery Still (Sr., F), Sullivan

She averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds to go with 14.8 points and led the team in blocked shots at 1.5. She also averaged 1.3 assists and 2.2 steals. She led the team in field goal shooting at 50 percent.