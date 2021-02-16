Here are the first Associated Press Top 10 high school basketball rankings of 2021

BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, points and last week's rank.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (5)
|0-0
|59
|-
|2. Whitney Young
|0-0
|49
|-
|3. Evanston Township
|4-0
|47
|-
|4. Mundelein
|4-1
|40
|-
|5. Glenbard West (1)
|3-0
|33
|-
|6. Curie
|0-0
|30
|-
|7. Glenbrook South
|7-0
|24
|-
|8. Rolling Meadows
|4-0
|23
|-
|9. Bolingbrook
|3-0
|9
|-
|10. Belleville East
|3-0
|6
|-
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3. Lake Forest 3. Moline 2. Harvey Thornton 1. Rockford East 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (5)
|5-1
|59
|-
|2. DePaul College Prep
|1-0
|47
|-
|3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)
|5-0
|40
|-
|4. Hillcrest
|3-0
|38
|-
|5. Fenwick
|3-0
|30
|-
|6. Peoria Manual
|3-0
|29
|-
|7. Galesburg
|3-0
|16
|-
|8. Kankakee
|1-0
|14
|-
|9. St. Patrick
|2-0
|13
|-
|10. Effingham
|6-0
|8
|-
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. North Lawndale 6. Centralia 6. Kenwood 4. Mount Vernon 2. St. Rita 2. Ottawa 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|(3)
|4-1
|48
|-
|2. Clark
|(3)
|0-0
|41
|-
|3. Tuscola
|6-0
|39
|-
|4. Mt. Carmel
|1-1
|37
|-
|5. Rockford Lutheran (1)
|5-0
|33
|-
|6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|3-1
|32
|-
|7. Fairfield
|5-0
|28
|-
|8. Nashville
|3-0
|25
|-
|9. Eureka
|5-0
|20
|-
|10. Macomb
|5-0
|16
|-
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 15. Pittsfield 8. Breese Mater Dei 6. Normal University 5. Corliss 5. Massac County 5. Bismarck-Henning 5. Columbia 4. Sterling Newman 4. Orr 3. Breese Central 3. Benton 2. Princeton 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (5)
|2-1
|66
|-
|2. Indian Creek (2)
|5-0
|54
|-
|3. Casey-Westfield
|2-0
|52
|-
|4. Cobden
|2-0
|34
|-
|5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|5-0
|25
|-
|6. Roanoke-Benson
|5-0
|23
|-
|7. Meridian
|3-0
|21
|-
|8. Concord Triopia
|5-0
|18
|-
|9. Winchester-West Central
|1-0
|14
|-
|10. Payson Seymour
|0-1
|10
|-
Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9. Griggsville-Perry 7. Brimfield 7. Farina South Central 7. Quest Academy 7. Cumberland 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 5. Lena-Winslow 4. Okawville 4. Altamont 3. Liberty 2. Monmouth United 2.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and last week's rank.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (4)
|3-0
|56
|-
|2. Fremd (2)
|2-0
|52
|-
|3. Marist
|0-0
|48
|-
|4. Bolingbrook
|3-0
|40
|-
|5. Loyola
|6-0
|37
|-
|6. Stevenson
|3-0
|27
|-
|7. Benet
|2-0
|17
|-
|8. Mother McAuley
|2-1
|13
|-
|9. York
|1-0
|11
|-
|10. Homewood-Flossmoor
|2-0
|8
|-
Others receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (6)
|0-0
|60
|-
|2. Kenwood
|0-0
|47
|-
|3. Peoria Central
|4-0
|44
|-
|4. Burlington Central
|4-0
|39
|-
|5. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|5-0
|36
|-
|6. Galesburg
|6-0
|33
|-
|7. Rock Island
|2-0
|18
|-
|(tie) Chicago Heights Marian
|2-2
|18
|-
|9. Dunlap
|4-0
|17
|-
|10. Kankakee
|1-0
|15
|-
Others receiving votes: Springfield Lanphier 2. Geneseo 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (1)
|3-0
|66
|-
|2. Carterville (3)
|4-0
|52
|-
|3. Quincy Notre Dame (2)
|2-1
|49
|-
|4. Paris
|4-0
|38
|-
|5. Winnebago
|4-1
|34
|-
|6. Pleasant Plains (1)
|1-1
|28
|-
|(tie) Chicago Marshall (1)
|0-0
|28
|-
|8. Clinton
|5-1
|26
|-
|9. Tuscola
|5-0
|23
|-
|10. Fieldcrest
|5-0
|22
|-
Others receiving votes: Seneca 17. Sullivan 12. Carlinville 10. Eureka 8. Sherrard 7. Massac County 7. Teutopolis 7. West Carroll 6. Knoxville 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Petersburg PORTA 2. Watseka 2. Nashville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (8)
|3-0
|80
|-
|2. Lanark Eastland
|6-0
|61
|-
|3. Brimfield
|5-0
|60
|-
|4. Shiloh
|4-0
|58
|-
|5. Aurora Christian
|5-0
|32
|-
|6. Jacksonville Routt
|1-0
|26
|-
|7. Greenfield
|2-0
|22
|-
|8. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
|3-0
|17
|-
|9. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|3-0
|16
|-
|10. Stockton
|3-0
|15
|-
Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 11. Mendon Unity 9. Fulton 7. Winchester 7. Neoga 6. Altamont 4. Princeville 3. Nokomis 2. Lewistown 2. Aquin 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.