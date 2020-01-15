HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Connor Heaton 15 points away from Central A&M scoring record

MOWEAQUA — Connor Heaton has always known who Jimmy Dial is, but Heaton didn't envision this.

Heaton, a Central A&M senior, is 15 points away from breaking Dial's all-time program scoring record of 2,039 points, which he set in 1998. Heaton broke the 2,000-point barrier in a win against Teutopolis on Saturday, scored 23 in Tuesday's win against Altamont and sits at 2,025 career points.

“I didn’t think anything of that coming into high school." Heaton said. "Now that I’m here and 15 points away, it means a lot."

It's reasonable to think that Heaton will break the program's record on Friday during a home game against Clinton. So how, exactly, has he always known who Dial was? Outside of Dial being a staunch supporter of A&M athletics, Connor Heaton's father, Mark Heaton, played against Dial in high school when Mark attended Pana High School.

"My dad always telling me about him and how good he was," Connor Heaton said.