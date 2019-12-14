HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eisenhower boys basketball playing for payback this season

DECATUR -- The Eisenhower boys basketball team won nine games last season but coach Rodney Walker is certain they could have won many more with just a little more effort and a stronger killer instinct.

Walker is seeing just that this season as the Panthers are off to a 5-2 start and are a perfect 3-0 in Central State Eight play with victories against Springfield, Rochester, and Springfield Southeast this week.

"It has been an awesome week of basketball. I'm proud of all those wins because we only won nine last year. We weren't strong enough last year," Walker said. "This year we have the P.B.S. — the Pay Back Season — and anyone that got a lick on us last year, we are trying to get that lick back this season. We want to bring that winning pride back to Eisenhower."

The Panthers' recent wins have come with absences by key players.