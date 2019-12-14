HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eisenhower boys basketball playing for payback this season

DECATUR -- The Eisenhower boys basketball team won nine games last season but coach Rodney Walker is certain they could have won many more with just a little more effort and a stronger killer instinct.
Walker is seeing just that this season as the Panthers are off to a 5-2 start and are a perfect 3-0 in Central State Eight play with victories against Springfield, Rochester, and Springfield Southeast this week.
"It has been an awesome week of basketball. I'm proud of all those wins because we only won nine last year. We weren't strong enough last year," Walker said. "This year we have the P.B.S. — the Pay Back Season — and anyone that got a lick on us last year, we are trying to get that lick back this season. We want to bring that winning pride back to Eisenhower."
The Panthers' recent wins have come with absences by key players.
"I like how they have adjusted. We haven't been full strength. RJ (Walker) has been sick for a game and Cam (Rowe) was out (against Southeast) and so it's good to see the other kids pick up the slack when someone is down," Walker said. "When we work together as a unit we can compete and beat anyone out there."
Although the team experienced a one-point last-second loss to Champaign Central, 52-51, back on Dec. 3, Walker could tell that loss was nothing like the close losses from last season.
"I wanted to see how the boys would react playing on the road against a Big 12 (Conference) opponent," Walker said. "To see what we did against Champaign, against their toughness, I knew right away that we were not the same team. This is a much better team that can execute and get in the trenches and get it done. I've seen a different team since we took that loss."
MacArthur boys ends skid against Springfield
Since opening the season with a dominating performance against Springfield Southeast at the Decatur Turkey Tournament, MacArthur lost five straight games before topping Springfield 64-51 on Friday for their first Central State Eight victory.
The Generals (2-5, 1-2 CS8) were led by Jaheim Campbell, who scored 17 points in three quarters of work after coming off the bench.
"Jaheim didn't play the first quarter but he went in and led us in scoring," MacArthur coach Ron Ingram said. "His defense and scoring helped us a lot. We played hard for the entire game. I liked how we rebounded and our bigs are starting to step up for us now."
The Generals were trying to find their footing during the losing steak as new varsity players were getting their first significant minutes. The team has also been without scoring threat Nick Spannaus.
"The players we have right now didn't see a lot of varsity minutes last season and some of our football players are now coming back," Ingram said. "Nick hasn't been with us since the Turkey Tournament with a back injury. He won't be back with us until late December or early January. We have been missing players but I think we will get it eventually. We really haven't had our full team since the first game of the Turkey tournament."
Altamont's two-headed scoring attack
The Altamont boys basketball team has started the season 5-0, including victories against Newton and Farina South Central this week, thanks to the outstanding play of junior Kaden Eirhart and senior Aiden Jahraus.
Jahraus leads the team by averaging 21.8 points per game while Eirhart has averaged 19.3 points.
"Kaden was our sixth man last season and this year he has taken a big step," Altamont coach John Niebrugge said. "Both Kaden and Aiden have really put in a lot of time and Aiden scores at all three levels and has added three-to-four inches to his vertical."
The Indians feature an experienced and senior-dominated lineup (Eirhart is the only non-senior starting) and their defensive game can equal the offensive attack.
"We are playing very well defensively and causing a lot of turnovers and we are getting some great shooing right now. Kaden and Aiden are leading in scoring but we have some nice pieces with Jared Kollman, Denver Duckwitz and Noah Teasley who pick up the slack when the teams focus on those two players," Niebrugge said.
Niebrugge has given Jahraus and Eirhart the offensive freedom to take the shot when they have it, especially following a turnover.
"Our time of possession isn't going to be very long. If they have an open shot, our boys know to shoot it," he said. "We try to get a lot of points off of our defense with deflections and steals. We are getting between 18-20 turnovers a game and we have capable shooters and scorers all over the floor."
