HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eisenhower boys basketball seeking consistency without R.J. Walker

DECATUR — The Eisenhower boys basketball team is missing the presence of standout junior R.J. Walker.

Walker has been out since injuring his ankle in practice before a five-point loss to MacArthur on Jan. 13. In total, he's missed three games — all Eisenhower (8-10) losses. He's the team's leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, one of the team's leading rebounders, the best on-ball defender on the team and a player who can facilitate the offense.

"It's an eye opener," Eisenhower coach, and R.J.'s father, Rodney Walker said. "The flow of things, of course, aren't like it is when he's out there. This really gives you a chance to see what other players can do. You'll have one or two players step up from time to time, but we just don't have that consistency right now with him being out. The guys are used to seeing him out there. It's tough right now, but we're not a one-man team. This is a great opportunity for someone to step up."

Sophomore guard Brylan Phillips "probably played his best game" with 25 points in Wednesday's loss to Jacksonville, "but he's probably the only one who stepped up in Jacksonville," Rodney said.