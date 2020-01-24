HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Eisenhower boys basketball seeking consistency without R.J. Walker

DECATUR — The Eisenhower boys basketball team is missing the presence of standout junior R.J. Walker.
Walker has been out since injuring his ankle in practice before a five-point loss to MacArthur on Jan. 13. In total, he's missed three games — all Eisenhower (8-10) losses. He's the team's leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, one of the team's leading rebounders, the best on-ball defender on the team and a player who can facilitate the offense.
"It's an eye opener," Eisenhower coach, and R.J.'s father, Rodney Walker said. "The flow of things, of course, aren't like it is when he's out there. This really gives you a chance to see what other players can do. You'll have one or two players step up from time to time, but we just don't have that consistency right now with him being out. The guys are used to seeing him out there. It's tough right now, but we're not a one-man team. This is a great opportunity for someone to step up."
Sophomore guard Brylan Phillips "probably played his best game" with 25 points in Wednesday's loss to Jacksonville, "but he's probably the only one who stepped up in Jacksonville," Rodney said.
Eisenhower has lost to MacArthur, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by nine points and Jacksonville by 11 points in the three games without R.J. Rodney said doctors initially said the injury would sideline Walker for two weeks, but there isn't a rush. Rodney needs R.J. healthy down the stretch.
Rodney said he'll know when R.J. is ready when he seems him on the court in one-on-one.
"I'm seeing a lot better energy from Karon Shelley and Jaquan Ratliff and Caleb Patton," Rodney Walker said. "The energy levels are picking up. It may not show in the stats, but I am starting to see a little more aggressiveness and assertiveness, which will be good when R.J. returns. I'm not going to rush R.J. because at the end of the day, it's not how you start, it's how you end. We want to make sure we can close things out."
Rodney Walker said Eisenhower has only had a full roster for "four or five" games this season. Cam Rowe, Patton and R.J. Walker have each missed time.
Okaw Valley boys riding six-game win streak
On Dec. 28, the Okaw Valley boys basketball team was 6-6 after a 27-point loss to Pana on the road.
Since then, the Timberwolves (12-6) have won six straight games ahead of their opening game in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola at 11 a.m. Saturday against either LSA or Sangamon Valley. In the last six games, Okaw Valley has beaten Meridian, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Villa Grove/Heritage, Farmer City Blue Ridge, Neoga and LSA.
During the streak, the Timberwolves have forced at least 14 turnovers in every game and haven't turned it over more than 12 times in any single game. Only one opponent, Neoga at 51 percent, has shot better than 50 percent from the field.
Cameron Sharp is the team's leading scorer this season at 18.7 points per game and Eli Hagerman is averaging 11.6 points and has made 36 3-pointers.
Carter Sabol becomes Nokomis' all-time leading scorer
Nokomis senior big man Carter Sabol broke Mike Havera's record for most points scored in boys basketball program history on Tuesday night in a win against Gateway Legacy Christian Academy. Havera, a 1997 graduate, scored 1,859 career points.
Sabol is committed to play baseball at Lake Land Community College. Nokomis has won five consecutive games and travels to Troy Triad on Friday night.
Carter Sabol is now the all-time leading scorer for boys basketball at NHS and Montgomery County! Congrats to Carter! The pic provided by NokoPhoto, shows Carter with Coach Kimbro & Mike Havera. Mike, 1997 NHS grad, had held the scoring record with 1859 points.🔴⚫️ #NOKOPROUD pic.twitter.com/UmRT83Xugt— Nokomis CUSD #22 (@NokomisSchools) January 23, 2020
On Tuesday, Nokomis coach Steve Kimbro passed legendary Peoria Manual coach Dick Van Scyoc for career wins. Kimbro has 827 for his career and is fourth place in IHSA history. Before the season, Kimbro announced this will be his final season as head coach. Lincoln coach Neil Alexander, and Kimbro's close friend, is third all-time in IHSA history for career wins.
Wolter, Ewing eclipse 1,000 career points
Mount Zion senior Lainie Wolter eclipsed 1,000 career points on Tuesday against Eisenhower. She's just the 11th player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points.
Wolter is also 10 steals shy of breaking Dottie Bradley's single-season steals record of 107.
Senior Emma Ewing is six points away from becoming the 12th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Mount Zion (19-5) hosts Charleston on Monday.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25