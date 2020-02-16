HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: St. Teresa boys get No. 1 seed in postseason pairings

DECATUR — St. Teresa was one of three H&R-area Class 1A teams to receive No. 1 playoff pairing seeds when the IHSA boys basketball brackets were released last week.
St. Teresa (16-10) opens Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional play against DeLand-Weldon (1-16) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in a regional quarterfinal. The winner will face the winner of LSA and Danville Schlarman in the regional semifinals.
Central A&M (24-3) also received a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional bracket and would face the winner of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in the Macon Meridian Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Nokomis, the No. 4 seed in the regional, could be a likely opponent in the regional final.
On the other side of the Casey-Westfield Sectional is No. 1 seed Effingham St. Anthony (24-3) in the Bridgeport Red Hill Regional. St. Anthony defeated Central A&M on Saturday, 50-49, ending the Raiders' 15-game winning streak. If both teams navigate the brackets successfully, the Bulldogs and Raiders would meet again in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Casey-Westfield.
In Class 2A, No. 3-seeded Tuscola (22-3) begins its playoff schedule playing the winner of Clifton Central and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional.
No. 11 seed Maroa-Forsyth (8-16) will play Williamsville at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in the Riverton Regional. If the Trojans advance, they would then face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (17-12) in the regional semifinals.
In the 2A Paris Regional, No. 2 Teutopolis (23-8) could face No. 3 Pana (23-4) in the regional finals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Tornadoes' Bergschneider approaching scoring record
Taylorville senior point guard Jase Bergschneider is quickly moving towards the program all-time scoring record after recording 51 points against Mattoon on Tuesday.
The 51-point performance was a school record and surpassed Adam Stork's record of 44 points set in 1994 against Springfield High.
Following the Mattoon game, Berschneider had 1,642 points and needed 39 points to break Taylorville's all-time scoring record of 1,681 points.
Bergschneider, who is committed to Elmhurst College, has averaged 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists this season. The Tornadoes (13-13) will learn their first postseason opponent when the Class 3A playoff brackets are released Friday, Feb. 21.
Tuscola's Quinn hits 1,000
Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn knocked down a 15-foot jumper with 6:54 to play in the third quarter on Saturday in a 72-48 win against Meridian to surpass the 1,000 point mark for his high school career.
Quinn needed 25 points going into the game to reach the milestone and finished with 31.
PHOTOS: St. Teresa boys basketball
