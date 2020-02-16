HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: St. Teresa boys get No. 1 seed in postseason pairings

DECATUR — St. Teresa was one of three H&R-area Class 1A teams to receive No. 1 playoff pairing seeds when the IHSA boys basketball brackets were released last week.

St. Teresa (16-10) opens Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional play against DeLand-Weldon (1-16) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in a regional quarterfinal. The winner will face the winner of LSA and Danville Schlarman in the regional semifinals.

Central A&M (24-3) also received a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional bracket and would face the winner of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in the Macon Meridian Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Nokomis, the No. 4 seed in the regional, could be a likely opponent in the regional final.

On the other side of the Casey-Westfield Sectional is No. 1 seed Effingham St. Anthony (24-3) in the Bridgeport Red Hill Regional. St. Anthony defeated Central A&M on Saturday, 50-49, ending the Raiders' 15-game winning streak. If both teams navigate the brackets successfully, the Bulldogs and Raiders would meet again in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Casey-Westfield.