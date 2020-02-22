How Robertson Charter turned into a state basketball powerhouse 🏀

“I knew that we had the unique ability as a charter school to not have to deal with the city boundary as far as dividing talent,” Cordell Ingram said. “We built the gym in 2010-11. That year we did our school registration and our JFL registration both in that gym. Kids walked in and they looked around and they went and told their friends.”

The facilities were a selling point to the kids, Cordell Ingram and Lindsey agree. Now, Cordell Ingram said, there’s a lottery for admittance into the school.

“Kids like stuff,” Lindsey said. “They like new stuff. At the time, our gym was new; it was the newest in the community. It still had that fresh smell to it so all the kids kind of wanted to come over and figure, ‘Hey, I want to make a difference. I want to be the one who starts something.’

“... Those guys from surrounding schools wanted to come over and be a part of that. They were like, ‘Hey, we could be the first to start something great.’ That’s what happened, man. In 2011, they were the first to do it. Kids want to win. After that, you don’t have to do too much talking with your mouth. Kids just come where the winning is.”

The first championship