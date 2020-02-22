How Robertson Charter turned into a state basketball powerhouse 🏀

DECATUR — It took the perfect storm for Robertson Charter School to establish itself as one of the premier junior high basketball programs in the state.
The storm began with Cordell Ingram — the architect of a system that has won 10 Illinois Elementary School Association state championships between seventh and eighth grade since 2011. This season, which ended last week, the Robertson seventh-grade won the Class 2A state title, with the eighth grade placing second.
In 2010, Ingram, then the principal and coach at Robertson and who is now the principal at MacArthur High School, and coach Curtiss Lindsey, now a dean at MacArthur, started greasing the wheels of what's turned into an unstoppable machine. The duo was instrumental in crafting a high-tempo team that pressed on defense while instilling in their players that no one could play as hard as they did.
That system was part of an equation that has stood strong for the last 10 years. The other part was the addition of an on-campus gymnasium and renovations at the school that increased the size of the facility by 70 students, the Herald & Review reported in 2010. The new facilities and family atmosphere have been key ingredients in sustained success.
Ingram promised Bishop G.E. Livingston, CEO and president of Robertson, state championships if the school built a gym. By the next year, with new students in the fold because of the increased school size, Ingram delivered and Robertson never looked back. After the 2014 season, Ingram took his job at MacArthur, and by 2016, Marlin Murphy took over the head of the program. He came up under Ingram and never missed a beat in the winning the Ingram and Co. started.
“It really is an amazing story," Ingram said. "It probably does not get enough attention. I will say, it’s worked every year."
The system
Devan Ingram figures he could still call out the plays that Robertson runs, and he’s a 24-year-old college graduate who hasn’t played at Robertson since 2010 — the year before his best friends, including ShawnTrez Spates, Jaquay Owens and Seth Sturdivant, won the school's first state championship.
Devan Ingram, who is Cordell Ingram’s son, knew every defensive press in the book: 2-1-2, 1-3-1, man, 1-2-2. You name it, Robertson ran it when he was there and still runs it. It was an idea installed by Cordell Ingram.
"However they felt they were going to get you that day, they’re going to do it the whole night," Devan Ingram said. “Defensively, the style of ball they’re playing hasn’t changed a bit. That’s always great to see."
In the record books, Lindsey and Brandon Springfield get credit as the team’s coaches in Robertson's first year, but Ingram was the mastermind behind the success. He'd coached football and boys and girls basketball at MacArthur, and learned from everyone he encountered along the way.
Instead of breaking up seventh- and eighth-graders into two separate practices, Cordell Ingram combined them to create more of a varsity and junior varsity feel in junior high. All of the coaches were together and all of the kids practice as one.
“We don’t believe schools can play as hard as we play for with the pressure we’re able to create,” Cordell Ingram said. “It’s kind of a mechanistic mindset. We coach kids to stay out of their emotions and trust that when this game is over, we’re going to have more points than the other team because we’re going to play hard for that time and we’re going to create pressure for that time. What we find is most teams at our level can’t handle that.”
Lindsey met Cordell Ingram in college and cites Ingram as the “thinker” of the group. In a game, Lindsey said, Cordell Ingram is always “two or three steps ahead.”
It made sense for Lindsey to trust the system in place. Down four or five in the second quarter? No need to fret, the coaches tell their players: Trust the system.
“We figure let's make it a track meet.” Lindsey said. “By the end of the fourth quarter, guys can’t run as fast and as long as we can. We just push the tempo and push the ball and make teams play faster than they want to play, then eventually the win will come into our hands.”
Murphy grew up in Decatur, was coached by Cordell Ingram and was the Herald & Review Macon County Basketball Player of the Year in 1998. Just 5-foot-8, Murphy played the way Ingram coaches — relentless on offense and defense.
He was perfectly suited to take the style that Cordell Ingram installed and run with it.
“Tradition. Discipline,” Murphy said of how the program keeps churning out wins. “(Cordell’s) coaching background and him coming up and playing sports and having that mentality, discipline and execution. Being willing to go and work. We’ve been able to transpose that into the players of each generation, year after year, class after class. Those same fundamentals of you’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to put in the work, effort, energy, discipline and just be willing to go out there and out-work your opponent. That’s kind of how the recipe to our success has continued.”
The renovations
With 335 students, Robertson Charter was founded in 2001 and is a public school of choice affiliated with the Decatur school district.
Additions at the school helped Robertson bring more students into the fold before the 2011 season. Neither Owens, Spates or Sturdivant went to Robertson in seventh grade, but the trio formed a bond in JFL and saw an opening to play together before going to high school.
Without the addition, and, in turn, the larger enrollment, it’s hard to imagine the championships and state finishes being so plentiful.
“I knew that we had the unique ability as a charter school to not have to deal with the city boundary as far as dividing talent,” Cordell Ingram said. “We built the gym in 2010-11. That year we did our school registration and our JFL registration both in that gym. Kids walked in and they looked around and they went and told their friends.”
The facilities were a selling point to the kids, Cordell Ingram and Lindsey agree. Now, Cordell Ingram said, there’s a lottery for admittance into the school.
“Kids like stuff,” Lindsey said. “They like new stuff. At the time, our gym was new; it was the newest in the community. It still had that fresh smell to it so all the kids kind of wanted to come over and figure, ‘Hey, I want to make a difference. I want to be the one who starts something.’
“... Those guys from surrounding schools wanted to come over and be a part of that. They were like, ‘Hey, we could be the first to start something great.’ That’s what happened, man. In 2011, they were the first to do it. Kids want to win. After that, you don’t have to do too much talking with your mouth. Kids just come where the winning is.”
The first championship
It wasn’t as if the program was bare in basketball success before 2011. Robertson went to state in seventh grade in 2007 and in eighth grade in 2010. That was the step before the bigger step in 2011. But something else happened that year — Cordell Ingram made it a point to beat the other schools in the city of Decatur by as many points as he could.
They wanted to showcase their system.
“When I was at Robertson, my eighth grade year when we went to state, I feel like we made it ... I’m not going to say cool to go to Robertson, but everyone went to Robertson after I left when the population doubled because they had lost to Robertson,” Devan Ingram said.
“We beat everyone in our area, then the following year my best friend Trez came and Jaquay Owens and a lot of known names in Decatur came. We had beat those guys the year before. We knew it was the turning point. They came back and played that style of basketball and they were 10 times better than my team was. It was crazy. They were probably one of the best Roberston teams that ever came around.”
The team used hockey sub style that season. Coaches would send five players out to go at full speed for three minutes and sub in another group of five in the final three minutes of a quarter. They wanted speed and tenacity. If someone’s shot wasn’t falling, Owens said, someone else stepped up.
It paved a way for other kids to want to be a part of that system. In fact, Lindsey remembers the starters “stinking it up” in a state game against Ottawa Marquette and the bench saving the game.
“They were special. … Without those guys, this run doesn’t happen,” Lindsey said. “We might not win it. Without those guys, we wouldn’t get the guys we were getting. After we won it, everybody wanted to come to the school. Everybody wanted to come.”
When that first group got together, they put together a 25-2 record on the way to the Class 1A state championship in eighth grade. After that, the system included beefing up the schedule to get into East St. Louis, Cahokia, Springfield and Peoria. If a team had advanced to state, Robertson wanted to play them.
Owens said the city felt the success at Robertson.
“It was amazing because of the support from the city,” Owens said. “We got this new gym. It was kind of rough from the jump because in JFL we were going against these guys and trying to beat these guys. Then we came together and won a state championship. It was like, dang, we really did something. We really did this. I can’t believe this. We really won. It was amazing, man.”
Becoming Goliath
When the wins started coming in droves, Cordell Ingram had to change his speeches to the team. It started around 2014. No longer was Robertson a small school on Decatur’s east side with a new gym and a burgeoning program.
“We are Goliath,” Cordell Ingram said of his message to the team. “What do you do when you are Goliath? Those are kinds of talks, and I spoke to the team Saturday after our big win (in the state semifinals). I just talked about how proud I am of them that they don’t let pressure of being Robertson Charter cause them to stumble. It still brings me joy.”
Since that first breakthrough, players like Stephon Bobbitt, Stefon Jarrett, Deion Norfleet, Amir Brummett, Armon Brummett, Ray Neal, Keon Jones, M.J. Thomas, Malachi Carson, A.J. Lawson, Latrell Phillips and Qua Smith have gone on to play for Eisenhower and MacArthur.
Murphy knew when he took over that Robertson wouldn’t sneak up on any teams, and the schedule was built to prepare the team for the Class 2A postseason.
“Any time someone sees us on their schedule, we’re going to get their best shot,” Murphy said. “They might not play half as good as the night they play us, but believe me, they’re going to give you the best shot they have. If you think you’re going to come into the game and it get handed to you, you’re misinformed.
“They know the name. It’s a brand name. We’ve got to out-work everybody. The motto is: They might be able to play with us for six minutes. Can they play with us for 12 minutes, 18 minutes, 24 minutes?”
Murphy’s son, MJ Murphy, is an eighth-grader on the team. He knows all about the expectations and responsibility that comes with playing on such a successful team. Marlin Murphy calls coaching this group the “joy of his life”.
"I take pride in (the program's success)," MJ Murphy said. "I love winning. I don't like losing at all."
None of this existed 10 years ago. Robertson wasn’t the powerhouse it is now. It took the perfect storm for everything to change. The system is set. The facility is there. The tradition is in stone.
Wins after wins. Championships after championships. And next season, Robertson will set out to do the same and add to the growing collection.
“Imagine walking into a school and you see all those banners. … It’s pretty amazing, man,” Owens said.
