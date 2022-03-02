'I feel so blessed:' LSA coach Tom Saunches talks about how his team helped him through challenging season

DECATUR — Although LSA only has 108 students listed as their enrollment with the IHSA, it felt like everyone and their extended families made the trip to Watseka on Monday to see the boys basketball team face Lexington in the 1A sectional semifinals.

The Lions took the lead in the second quarter but a fourth-quarter comeback fell short, 69-61. After the team emerged from the locker room to hugs and handshakes, the fans began to file out and as they did, nearly all greeted Lions head coach Tom Saunches in some way.

For some it was a simple hello to their English teacher and for some parents it was a thank you for all Saunches does for the program and school. Either way, the love and respect was clear.

Saunches guided the team to the third regional championship in the program's history this season and has left an indelible mark on LSA and the other programs he has led in his 50 years of coaching.

But in truth, this year Saunches needed his team as much as the team needed him.

In December, Saunches' wife of 50 years, Renee Copeland Saunches, passed away after a battle with cancer.

"It was pretty bad time in my life for a while and just knowing that I could go to practice helped," Saunches said.

Just the act of going to a regular practice helped Saunches bring normalcy back into his life after such an enormous loss.

"Being a part of them was really important to me. Being able to know that I could go to school and no one was feeling sorry for me," Saunches said. "They treated me normal but I understood."

The entire team attended the visitation and supported Saunches they best they could.

"He had a tough year and losing his wife was very unfortunate. He went to us as kind of an outlet to it," LSA senior Gannon Harshman said. "He was grateful for us and we were grateful for him."

Following Monday's loss, Saunches talked to the team about this season, which included a Lincoln Prairie Conference championship and regional title, that he hoped wouldn't end.

"As much as I've coached, I've never had a season at the end where I said, 'Boy, I wish we had two more weeks,'" Saunches said. "I shared that with them tonight that I'm so fortunate to have them at this time in my life. I feel so blessed."

Senior leadership

Monday's game was the final one for Harshman, who bought leadership to a roster filled with underclassmen.

"He was the maturity we needed and he was a four-year starter for us. He's asked to battle people bigger than him all the time," Saunches said. "He's that stabilizing force and sometimes you know he is just going to score. I love Gannon and he's a quality kid from a quality family. He's a big hole we are going to have to fill next year."

Harshman finished with 14 points in his final game and will be moving on to the Lions baseball team where he is a standout pitcher.

"It is tough, knowing that my four years are over. I'm so glad that I finally got a regional championship in high school," he said. "I think the future is bright for the team. I have to think about next year and they are going to go even further. I'm happy for the guys who have more years to come."

Tatum's growth

Lions sophomore Steve Tatum had a game-high 23 points against Lexington and over the course of the Lions' 24-7 season, he developed into the team's key scoring weapon.

"The sky is the limit with Stevie. I know it is a cliche, but there are times that he can get to the basket and I'm not sure how he gets there," Saunches said. "He has a burst about him that he can accelerate. I didn't know he had that until this season."

Although scoring grabs people's attention, Harshman knows Tatum has an all-around exceptional game.

"Stevie plays great and that is just what he does," Harshman said. "We expect him to have that many points but a lot of people don't understand his defensive effort because most people think about his points. His defensive game is outstanding."

Buzzer beater

LSA captured their regional championship with a 56-53 overtime victory against Champaign St. Thomas More last Friday.

Tatum had the game-winning shot at the buzzer but that final play didn't go the way Saunches envisioned.

"We drew up a play where Stevie was on the left wing and we were going to run him to the basket and try to lob it to him," Saunches said. "He took one step and felt the pressure and sprinted to the corner. Gannon gave him an incredible pass and Stevie got it off. Stevie is a nice shooter. He hit one today and I thought it was just like the other night."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.