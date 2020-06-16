'I would have never believed it,' Tuscola's Jalen Quinn nets two D1 offers, hears from 17 schools

“It’s a huge confidence boost," he said. "You hear around your school all the time, around your coaches, around the same people you hear from all the time. When you hear it from a whole bunch of different coaches at a high level who know what they’re talking about and they see kids all around the world that have a lot of talent, it just means that much more when you hear it from that coach or that program."

Bozarth and Quinn talked throughout the day Monday, from when Quinn received his first offer from SEMO in the morning to when he received his offer after 6 p.m. from UIC during a Zoom call with his family and members of the UIC coaching staff.

It's still so surreal for Bozarth to watch this all unfold so immediately after contact was allowed.

"For me, when he called me to let me know he got the first one, I just asked him how he felt and he said, ‘It’s almost like I’ve got tears in my eyes.’ I still get chills telling the story," Bozarth said. "We talked for awhile and you could just hear the excitement and the pride in his voice.