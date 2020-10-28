IHSA will defy Gov. Pritzker, move forward with high school basketball

"After diligent discussion, the board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball," the IHSA stated in its release. "The board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens.

"However, the board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.

"Instead, we will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those SMAC mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.