In overtime, Sacred Heart-Griffin eliminates MacArthur in Class 3A Danville Sectional final

DANVILLE — With five seconds remaining in overtime and Sacred Heart-Griffin up 53-50 in their Class 3A Danville Sectional final against MacArthur on Friday, Cyclones forward Zach Hawkinson stole the Generals' inbounds pass and was fouled.

He hit this two free throws to give SHG a 55-50 lead, putting the game out of reach for MacArthur. Brylan Phillips hit a last second 3-pointer for MacArthur to make the final score 55-53.

"Our guys fought and that is a tough team over there. It was a good game and at the end, we missed some free throws. It is a hard pill to swallow," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said.

The Generals season ends with 23-8 record and their playoff run to the sectional final matches the furthest a MacArthur team has advanced in the postseason. The team won the program's 14th regional title in school history.

Friday's game was much different that the first two between the Central State 8 rivals. The Cyclones handed the Generals two of their most one-sided losses of the season, 84-69 on Jan. 7 and 75-59 on Feb. 8. The third meeting came Friday, after MacArthur successfully came back against Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday in the sectional semifinal.

MacArthur's goal was to limit SHG's possessions at all costs and they were successful at it for much of the game. The Generals led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter behind seven points from Jabryn Anderson.

The second half was slow for both teams as neither team scored in the last 5:36 of the half. MacArthur held the ball for the final moments and took a 25-24 lead into halftime.

"(Makhi Wright) and (Krys Walker) did a great job of shutting down their big boy (SHG's Hawkinson) as much as we could," Phillips said. "As long as we could keep him out of the game we had a chance. I couldn't make my free throws and I felt I let the team down but it is what it is."

The third quarter saw more scoring from both teams as Anderson scored seven points and Phillips hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to tie it up 39-39.

In the fourth, both teams scored six points in the quarter to head to overtime 45-45.

In a game that saw 19 lead changes, the last one came with :55 seconds left of overtime as SHG took the lead 49-47. The Generals were unable to tie it again, losing by a basket.

Sacred Heart's Jake Hamilton scored a team-high 17 points while his brother Will Hamilton added 12. Hawkinson had 12 points and Keshon Singleton put in nine.

Anderson scored a team-high 17 for MacArthur and Phillips had 13. Brylan Apholone had nine and Walker scored eight.

"We are tough team and we had a good group of guys that worked their butts off for me. These guys worked together and didn't care who scored. I feel so bad for these seniors," Bryson said. "They were leaders for us and Brylan was a four-year starter and Jabryn was a two-year starter. We are going to miss them and the younger guys are going to have to get in the weight room and get ready for next year."

The loss marks the final game for MacArthur seniors Phillips, Anderson, Apholone, Karon Shelley and KJ Bond.

"This was a tough loss for us but life goes on. Coming to MacArthur was probably the best move I ever made in my life. Coach Bryson, Coach (Derek) Spates and all my teammates accepted me and they gave me a chance to shine," Phillips said. "This team means everything to me. We got our season last year cut short with COVID and this team let me do what I could do. I love them for everything."

