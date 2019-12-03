'It''s a program changer, really.' Okaw Valley boys basketball upsets Nokomis

Sharp snapped the run with a spinning layup in the lane to climb back within five points before Nokomis answered back with a mid-range jumper from Evan Herpstreith and a dunk in transition from Carter Sabol, who finished with 24 points, nine rebounds to take a nine-point lead, 48-39, with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

That was before Hagerman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get back within three points to keep the game close. The latter 3-pointer came in transition on a pass from Camden Coleman.

"The crowd was electric," Hagerman said. "I set my feet, getting the shots up and getting good passes just got me going. "I made that first and that just set the tone for the rest of the game."

Okaw Valley got a little bit from everywhere. Tyson Montgomery hit a layup on a perfectly timed cut to the basket with 1:21 left in the game that gave the Timberwolves the lead for good, and the Timberwolves overcame a pair of missed free throws by Hagerman to stave off Nokomis after Kendall Knodle's last-second 3-pointer hit off the backboard.

"There are so many plays I can go back in my head that I'm just proud of our guys," Inman said. "They worked for it all preseason and they earned it tonight."