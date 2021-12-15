Jabryn Anderson has another big Decatur city game and 4 other things to know about MacArthur boys hoops

DECATUR — What a difference a season makes. At last season's lone Decatur city game, the MacArthur and Eisenhower boys basketball teams faced off in a largely empty Eisenhower gym.

At Tuesday's first city game of the 2021-22 season, fans returned and were packed in for both sides at Eisenhower as Decatur's crosstown rivalry had much more energy to it.

One thing that stayed the same was the dominating play of MacArthur's Jabyrn Anderson. During last year's city game, Anderson scored 21 points, then a career varsity high, and it was an introduction for many as to how good the then-junior could be.

On Tuesday, Anderson showed he has upped his game.

The Generals senior scored a game-high 28 points, 26 of those coming in the first three quarters before taking a seat for much of the fourth, as MacArthur won comfortably, 78-60.

"I was feeling good. It is fun winning but I think that we have some more improvement to do," Anderson said. "I am being more aggressive going to the paint and ball handling. I am trying to be more of a leader. I like the challenge and I hope some college coaches will be looking at me. I’m getting a couple looks and hopefully as the season goes on, it keeps getting better."

The Panthers were able to keep it close in the second quarter, cutting the Generals' lead to four points, 34-30, with 2:11 left before half. MacArthur responded quickly and took a 14-point lead into the break, 46-32.

"With the intracity games, you never know how they are going to go. They play harder and our guys got a little too relaxed when we got a little lead (in the first quarter). It gave (Eisenhower) some confidence and it was a dog fight," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said. "I told them to relax and we would be all right. If we could get into the fourth quarter with a lead, we would be all right."

The connection between point guard Brylan Phillips and Anderson has continued to strengthen over their two seasons together with the Generals.

"The big step for Jabryn is that he has been running the court and Brylan has been throwing him the ball," Bryson said. "Jabryn has been finishing really well. He has done a good job of getting out there and being the leader."

Six in a row

Since losing to Bolingbrook in the Decatur Turkey Tournament, the Generals (7-1, 5-0 Central State 8) have won six straight, including five Central State 8 matchups.

"We took the Bolingbrook loss hard but things happen and since then, we have been working hard and making sure things go right," Phillips said.

The Generals have been beating up on opponents in that run, winning by an average of 30.3 points during the streak, but Bryson thinks improvements will continue as the Generals face Springfield High and Champaign Centennial on Friday and Saturday.

"We have our ups and downs. We have been playing really good and our press has been working," Bryson said. "But we are going to get to the gritty part of our schedule and it will be a test for us."

Wright fitting in

MacArthur center Makhi Wright is fitting into the Generals offense and making his presence felt in his first varsity games.

"Makhi is a big help. He rebounds and puts the ball in the basket. He plays defense and blocks shots. He can do a lot in the paint," Anderson said. "He is fitting in real good and he is doing what he is supposed to do."

The 6-6 junior scored six quick points in the first quarter to get the Generals off to a strong start on Tuesday and finished with 10 points on Tuesday.

Bryson is pleased with Wright's development and sees big thing things for the center as the season continues.

"Makhi is getting better every day and he is starting to get aggressive," Bryson said. "He actually got mad a couple times that he didn't get the ball underneath. That is good that Makhi is starting to get mad."

Apholone unsung hero

Generals' senior Brylan Apholone finished with 10 points on Tuesday, including hitting two 3-pointers. For Bryson, Apholone's contribution to the team is more than the stat line as his defensive skills have stood out.

"Brylan has been doing great. What people don't see is that he is picking up and defending our opponent's best player. He will stay with someone the full court the whole game," Bryson said.

Last season, the top defensive duty fell to Anderson. This season, Apholone has taken that over.

"It takes a lot of pressure off of Jabryn," Bryson said. "Brylan is the type of kid that you need on the team. He doesn't complain about anything and he will go out and guard anyone that I ask him to."

Phillips still an Eisenhower fan

Emotions always run high in a city game but Phillips tries to rise above it. Phillips transferred from Eisenhower to MacArthur before his junior season and was exited to see fans in the stands again on Tuesday.

"This year, the gym is packed and the whole city came out for this one. It is the city game, so everyone is going to hit shots and play hard. A lot of the time they say it is a rivalry game, but when I was (at Eisenhower), we weren’t winning them so I don’t see the rivalry in that," Phillips said. "It was a fun game and I try not to do a lot of the talking stuff but we aren’t too worried about that. Now we are worried about Friday (and playing Springfield High)."

Phillips hopes the Panthers (2-6, 2-3 CS8) win out their schedule, with one exception.

"They have some good players over there. They are working hard and I hope they win every other game they have, besides the ones against us," Phillips said.

