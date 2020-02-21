Jaheim Campbell, MacArthur boys race to city sweep of Eisenhower

DECATUR — Jaheim Campbell took his left hand an patted it just above his heart in the hallway behind the MacArthur gymnasium.
This one meant something. It was his final game on his home floor against his city rival and Campbell, the 6-foot senior guard, delivered. He had 12 points, 11 rebounds — nine offensive — and six assists in the Generals' 73-53 win over Eisenhower on Friday night.
"Playing hard," Campbell said. "The coaching staff always tells us to play hard. I always listen to the coaching staff and look what the results got me. ... It was the last time playing on my home floor, but it's a good feeling."
What got into Campbell, you wonder?
"Eisenhower," MacArthur coach Ron Ingram said. "That's what got into him. He's a senior. He wanted to come out and play good for the team and for his family."
Campbell was one of three MacArthur (12-16, 10-7) players in double figures. Nick Spannaus had 14 points, 11 rebounds and Teandre Woodland had 14 points and six rebounds. Campbell, though, was ravenous on the glass. He doesn't have the height of his counterparts, but it didn't matter. When Spannaus saw him crashing the glass, he stepped aside and accepted the reality of Campbell's tenacity.
"I like crashing the boards," Campbell said. "I'm the underdog. Nobody expects me to go get it."
Eisenhower (12-16, 7-9) led 8-0 in the first quarter and maintained a lead throughout most of the first half until MacArthur junior guard Qua Smith canned a go-ahead 3-pointer. The Generals led 37-35 at halftime but blew the game open in the third quarter with a 19-5 run that was powered by Campbell, Spannaus and AJ Lawson. Eisenhower made just two field goals in the quarter.
"They were just a little hungrier (Friday)," Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker said. "They were a little more physical. They were just a tougher and better team tonight, period. They wanted it. Senior night, MacArthur came in here and did what they were supposed to. We got them down, they took the punch and we couldn't take their punch."
MacArthur opened the third on a 12-2 run, and Eisenhower struggled to get a shot to land. The Panthers shot 2-of-11 in the quarter with the only made field goals coming from Brylan Phillips, who finished with 12 points, and Daveon Mann.
"We really didn't change anything," Ingram said. "We knew what we did in the first half was working. We wanted to keep them from shooting a bunch of 3s. We didn't get flustered when they were making those 3s in the first quarter. We just knew they weren't going to make 100 3s tonight — we were hoping that, anyway. We really didn't change anything."
Even before the third-quarter breakthrough, Spannus scored seven straight points in the second quarter with five of them coming from the free-throw line. He grabbed rebounds, got hacked and finished at the line.
His height — 6-foot-5 — is nearly unmatched on Eisenhower's roster. He scored in every quarter but the first.
"I had some nerves a little bit at the beginning," Spannaus said, "usually when I get in games, I get to rolling and after that it was all ball."
Then there was Campbell in his final game on his home floor and it came by way of completing a city sweep of Eisenhower. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand, Ingram pulled his starters and Campbell got one final send off.
"It's kind of hard to take in," Campbell said. "It's my last time playing on this floor, so it means a lot to me."
PHOTOS: MacArthur beats Eisenhower
