Jaheim Campbell, MacArthur boys race to city sweep of Eisenhower

"I like crashing the boards," Campbell said. "I'm the underdog. Nobody expects me to go get it."

Eisenhower (12-16, 7-9) led 8-0 in the first quarter and maintained a lead throughout most of the first half until MacArthur junior guard Qua Smith canned a go-ahead 3-pointer. The Generals led 37-35 at halftime but blew the game open in the third quarter with a 19-5 run that was powered by Campbell, Spannaus and AJ Lawson. Eisenhower made just two field goals in the quarter.

"They were just a little hungrier (Friday)," Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker said. "They were a little more physical. They were just a tougher and better team tonight, period. They wanted it. Senior night, MacArthur came in here and did what they were supposed to. We got them down, they took the punch and we couldn't take their punch."

MacArthur opened the third on a 12-2 run, and Eisenhower struggled to get a shot to land. The Panthers shot 2-of-11 in the quarter with the only made field goals coming from Brylan Phillips, who finished with 12 points, and Daveon Mann.