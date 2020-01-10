Jalen Quinn, Tuscola boys basketball team breezes past Clinton in Central Illinois Conference opener

CLINTON — Methodically and precisely Jalen Quinn picked apart Clinton on Friday night.

The Tuscola sophomore guard opened the book of the Maroons' defense and scanned it left to right, page by page and dished passes to waiting teammates, drove to the lane and had a direct impact on what seemed like every Warriors' basket on the way to an 74-43 win at Clinton to stay undefeated at 13-0 and pick up their first win in the Central Illinois Conference.

Quinn finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and added four steals, but Grant Hardwick led the Warriors in scoring with 24 points on five made 3-pointers and added six rebounds. When Quinn picked apart the defense, he kicked to shooters like Hardwick, Jacob Kibler (15 points) and Nick Williams (eight points).