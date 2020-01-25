Jamison Rocke helping lead Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to huge turnaround

Rocke made his first three in the opening quarter, and in a span of 1:53, he scored eight of the first 10 points for Arthur.

"He was given a specific list of things that he needed to work on in the off-sesaon," McGill said. "He has taken it to heart. We don't have full-time captains, but if I did that would be the kid that has earned it. He has gone from having potential to living up to what everyone felt he could do. When you have a likable kid, a kid who works his tail off and see him success, that is why we (coaches) do this."

Rocke is one of seven different players who have had at least one double figure game for the Knights. He averages 10.9 points and is tied for the team lead in steals per game at 0.9. and in three-pointers (25-of-58 for 43 percent).

"He typically guards one of their main guys," said McGill of Rocke's defense. "Their main offensive weapon, as long as it is not a big. Sometimes that helps him and sometimes it hurts him. The one thing is he never shies away from a challenge and that is what we love about him."

Plank, Rocke's best friend, averages 11 points, while freshman Kaden Feagin is at 9.9 and is the top rebounder at 5.7 per game. Wyatt Romine is averaging 8.4 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}