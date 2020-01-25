Jamison Rocke helping lead Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to huge turnaround

ARTHUR — This is a much different Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond team than last year, and Jamison Rocke is a big reason why.
The Knights boys' basketball team is 11-6 after 17 games — their best start since the 14-15 team was 13-4 en route to a 22-6 Class 1A regional championship season.
"Jamison is the product of hard work and being coachable," said second year ALAH coach Brad McGill of Rocke, a 6-0 junior guard. "Last year Jamison was a bit player who played in most games but not a whole heck of a lot."
Rocke averaged 2.4 points per game for the 3-22 Knights last season.
"Last year my role wasn't big," Rocke said. "I knew I loved basketball and wanted to get better. I worked my tail off in the off-season and coming into the season I knew what my role on the team would be. Coach McGill had not seen me play like that before."
Rocke played a big part in a 53-46 Lincoln Prairie Conference win over Cumberland Tuesday, scoring a 17 points of 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point line. He also made both of his free throws and had two rebounds as the Knights improved to 4-0 in the conference.
"We knew coming into the game that if we lost we would be a lot lower seed (in the conference tournament)," Rocke said. "I was focused all game. We knew we must have the win. I knocked down a couple of shots and that boosted my confidence."
Rocke made his first three in the opening quarter, and in a span of 1:53, he scored eight of the first 10 points for Arthur.
"He was given a specific list of things that he needed to work on in the off-sesaon," McGill said. "He has taken it to heart. We don't have full-time captains, but if I did that would be the kid that has earned it. He has gone from having potential to living up to what everyone felt he could do. When you have a likable kid, a kid who works his tail off and see him success, that is why we (coaches) do this."
Rocke is one of seven different players who have had at least one double figure game for the Knights. He averages 10.9 points and is tied for the team lead in steals per game at 0.9. and in three-pointers (25-of-58 for 43 percent).
"He typically guards one of their main guys," said McGill of Rocke's defense. "Their main offensive weapon, as long as it is not a big. Sometimes that helps him and sometimes it hurts him. The one thing is he never shies away from a challenge and that is what we love about him."
Plank, Rocke's best friend, averages 11 points, while freshman Kaden Feagin is at 9.9 and is the top rebounder at 5.7 per game. Wyatt Romine is averaging 8.4 points.
"A lot of teams know Austin and I are good shooters," Rocke said. "We can get points from the inside in Feagin and Romine inside. Not having to score all of the points is good. We have our bench and they are all capable of scoring."
McGill said, "We have scoring up and down the lineup. We talk about it all of the time. You can't be a threat if you don't shoot it. I am glad that he is choosing wisely to shoot."
Rocke, the son of Larry and Sharon Rocke, has also played AAU basketball for the Sky Ice Elite out of Decatur.
"Last year we had our own team with a lot of guys playing," Rocke said. "Plank, Romine, Feagin, Trey Wardrip, Reggie Edmonds and Ben Carroll all played with me. That really helped us a lot to play together. The more we play together the better we have got chemistry and knowing where we are all at."
There are three other juniors on the team that won at least 15 games in junior high under coach Doug Davis.
"We were small, but fast and could shoot the ball well," Rocke said. "We knew that we could carry that on to high school. We have high expectations in all three of my sports (basketball, football and is returning to track this season after being in it his freshman year)."
Rocke credits ALAH assistant coach Curtis Plank, his brother in-law, for helping him be the player he is. Plank is a 2014 graduate of Arthur-Lovington and a unanimous first team all-Little Okaw Valley Conference player for the 25-3 Knights, who won a Class 1A regional championship and was the team's MVP.
"I remember watching him in high school and always wanting to be in his shoes," Rocke said. "He has helped me a lot. He and Tyler Schuring and a lot of those guys, we all idolized and wanted to be like them in high school."
The Knights are the second-seeded team and await the winner of Friday's Tri-County vs. Blue Ridge game. ALAH plays at 11 a.m. in the Arcola Junior High Gym.
As for the rest of the season, Rocke said, "I know none of us are satisfied with what we have done. I know a lot of teams we played last year were not expecting us to be in this position. Being the second seed means a lot to us. We have all worked so hard. My goal is to win the championship and that confidence will be huge for us.”
