Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 5, Central A&M holds off Nokomis for second time

There was no doubt pressure on the Central A&M boys basketball team when they walked in the Altamont gym in 2019 for a sectional championship rematch against Nokomis.
The Raiders were the defending sectional champions, with the core of the group as juniors, and embraced the pressure to go to the state final four all season long. They had beaten Nokomis in the same game, in Moweaqua, last season to make a run to Carbondale for the first of what ended up being three straight super-sectional games with a 63-57 win.
Nokomis, though, was loaded and perhaps better than it was a year before. It returned big man Carter Sabol and sharpshooter Alex Tosetti, who gave A&M fits the second time around, all while being coached by the legendary Steve Kimbro.
A&M started fast and appeared to be on the fast track to blowing by Nokomis and back to Carbondale, leading by 10 points for most of the first half and by 12 points, 53-41, with 5:04 left in the game. The Raiders forced steals and got in transition where they were most comfortable. But Nokomis didn't fold, and a delay to clean up on-court vomit from Brycen Burgener, helped Nokomis gather itself and storm back to take a two-point lead with less than two minutes left.
“Our biggest thing was we didn’t quit," then-junior Connor Heaton said following the game. He scored 22 points and had nine rebounds in that game. "They gave us a spark, and we knew it was coming at some point in the game, but we fought back."
Burgener, who score 14 points off the bench, has since revealed the source of the vomit was from running the court so frequently and intensely in transition.
"We were running non-stop the entire game," Burgener said, "I was leaking out and it was working. That was probably the most I played all year because (Connor Hutchins) was in foul trouble."
Powered by a school-record 13 3-pointers, Nokomis went on a 13-0 run in less than two minutes to take a 54-53 lead with 3:32 left. A pair of free throws from Heaton gave A&M a one-point lead with 2:09 left before Tosetti hit one final 3-pointer with 1:48 left for a two-point lead and the pressure on A&M.
Heaton delivered — again. He scored six straight points down the stretch and Griffin Andricks capped it off with a pair of free throws to get back to SIU Arena for the super-sectionals and eventually a third-place finish in Class 1A.
“We have weapons all over our team," Heaton said after the game. "Any of the five guys out there can make a shot. I just decided, I’m going to do whatever I can to help my team win. If that was taking it to the basket, passing the ball or making free throws, I was going to do it."
