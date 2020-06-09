Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 5, Central A&M holds off Nokomis for second time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was no doubt pressure on the Central A&M boys basketball team when they walked in the Altamont gym in 2019 for a sectional championship rematch against Nokomis.

The Raiders were the defending sectional champions, with the core of the group as juniors, and embraced the pressure to go to the state final four all season long. They had beaten Nokomis in the same game, in Moweaqua, last season to make a run to Carbondale for the first of what ended up being three straight super-sectional games with a 63-57 win.

Nokomis, though, was loaded and perhaps better than it was a year before. It returned big man Carter Sabol and sharpshooter Alex Tosetti, who gave A&M fits the second time around, all while being coached by the legendary Steve Kimbro.