Kindred: Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Murphy, who coached at Taylorville, remembered for honesty, integrity, humor

“He was a Bobby Knight fan,” Coyne said, referring to the former Indiana University coach. “He worked Bobby Knight’s basketball camps. He made us do fingertip push-ups and when we ran sprints — which was every day and often and for a long time — we would have to have our hands up with our elbows equal to our shoulders.”

Why?

Murphy wanted your hands up on defense at all times.

It made for grueling practices, but there were benefits. The 6-foot-2 Coyne was in the best shape of his life. A 190-pounder in football, he got down to 178 in basketball. Also, the practices were so hard, the games seemed easy.

And there was this:

“Other than my own father (Ron), for my work ethic Coach Murphy was the next-most influential person in my life,” Coyne said. “He was the best coach I had growing up, hands down.”

Technically, “hands up,” but the impact was clear.

Murphy won nearly 600 games, coaching boys varsity teams at Minonk-Dana-Rutland, Tremont, Taylorville, Pawnee and Pontiac. He also coached the Pontiac girls varsity squad for seven years, retiring in 2001.