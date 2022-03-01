Lexington outlasts LSA boys basketball in Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinal

WATSEKA -- LSA boys basketball kept it close on Tuesday in their Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinal against Lexington. After trailing 20-11 early in the second quarter, the Lions took the lead 30-28 with :58 seconds remaining in the first halt.

But LSA went cold in the third quarter, falling behind by as many as 14, and went on to lose 69-61, ending their season.

The Minutemen had a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter while LSA's Gannon Harshman got the Lions going with six points in the first period.

In the second, LSA's AJ Massey scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, to give the Lions a brief lead. Lexington it back quickly and had a 35-33 advantage at halftime.

LSA only scored nine points in the third quarter, allowing Lexington to pull ahead 53-42 by the end of the quarter.

LSA's Stevie Tatum led a Lions comeback in the fourth, scoring nine of his game-high 23 points. The Lions were able to cut the Minutemen's advantage down to five points, 66-61, with 1:14 left but couldn't get the lead any smaller.

Along with Tatum's 23 points, Harshman had 14 points, AJ Massey eight points and Lleyton Miller put in seven for the Lions.

The Minutemen had four players in double figures, led by Ben Peacock's 21 points. Alec Thomas had 19 points, Kaden Tolen put in 12 and Carter Coffman scored 11.

Lexington moves on to play in the sectional finals on Friday at 7 p.m. They will face the winner between St. Teresa and Milford how play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Watseka High School

Check back on Wednesday for takeaways from LSA's regional-winning season.

