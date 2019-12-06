Lincoln boys basketball rolls past Taylorville

LINCOLN — Even by Lincoln’s standards, this version of the Railers looks pristine.
It’s as if every player on the floor has head coach Neil Alexander’s tenants of basketball burned in their mind in such a way that they need not think about what to do, the body simply does things in the only way it knows.
The turnover-forcing, press defense; the on-the-money passes; the only-if-its-the-best-shot-on-earth shooting; everything moved in perfect synchronization in a 56-29 Apollo Conference home win against Taylorville on Friday night in a rematch of a Class 3A regional championship game last year.
This iteration of the Railers (5-0) looked like it was composed of the perfect players for what Alexander for which he wants his teams: Versatility and five players who can shoot the ball and have length — though perhaps Alexander would take the players a tad taller and hair thicker. No less, it all worked on Friday.
But seniors Kameron Whiteman and Kaden Froebe admit that it wasn't a perfect effort.
"We started off really sloppy and that’s not how we want to start off our games against Apollo teams like that," Whiteman said. "I thought we picked it up in the second half, which was good for us."
Taylorville (2-3) turned the ball over 24 times and the shot 17.4 percent from the field. Every passing lane was filled with a Lincoln arm — or two. Froebe had six steals and Whiteman had two.
Junior forward Landon Hullinger, who plays more like a guard, led the Railers with 14 points, Froebe had 13 and Whiteman had 12. Lincoln shot 50 percent from the field and hit four 3-pointers. But in the locker room after the game, Frobe said, Alexander pointed out the 12 turnovers. Ideally, he would like his team to have no more than 10 in any single game.
The ceiling hasn't been touched yet, which is a scary proposition for opposing teams.
“I think if we come out and practice everyday and work hard everyday, we can be a very special team down the road because we have five guys all around the perimeter who can score, we can all shoot it and we can all get to the basket," Froebe said.
Lincoln went on a 19-0 run in the second quarter and outscored Taylorville 19-5 in the quarter to break the game open by halftime. Their defense is a well-known staple under Alexander, and the team runs it to perfection.
“It’s hard to replicate in practice," Taylorville coach Ryan Brown said. "We run seven players out there, we run eight players out there on defense and just try to be in passing lanes as much as we can. It’s never the same as when you’re going against it on Friday night. They’re quick. They’ve got some bounce to them. They’re deceivingly athletic. They’re a good team. It’s hard to go against on offense."
Alexander's plan on defense was to locate, and try to stop Taylorville standout senior Jase Bergschneider. He finished 5-of-16 from the floor for 17 points.
“He’s a great player and he makes everyone else better around him," Alexander said. "We really focused on knowing where he was at and what we had to do there. ... It’s a game we just tried to be active and this group here is pretty quick and they make a lot of things happen."
Brown likened this Taylorville team to the years of Gavin Block, where the Railers advanced to the Class 3A state tournament in Peoria. They're a position-less force with five players who can shoot the ball. It's a different look than the Railers have had for the last two years when 6-foot-9 big man Jermaine Hamlin — who is now at the University of Illinois — patrolled the paint.
Alexander knows it, but he's a perfectionist. He'll show up at the next practice with a book of flaws ready to go: Led by the 12 turnovers. Demanding perfection, Alexander says, is the way of growth. He doesn't want to be perfect five games into the season.
But the present is plenty scary enough.
“We’re hard to guard," Alexander said. "We have five guys, that, how are you going to match? You can’t match us very well."
