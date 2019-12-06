Lincoln boys basketball rolls past Taylorville

Junior forward Landon Hullinger, who plays more like a guard, led the Railers with 14 points, Froebe had 13 and Whiteman had 12. Lincoln shot 50 percent from the field and hit four 3-pointers. But in the locker room after the game, Frobe said, Alexander pointed out the 12 turnovers. Ideally, he would like his team to have no more than 10 in any single game.

The ceiling hasn't been touched yet, which is a scary proposition for opposing teams.

“I think if we come out and practice everyday and work hard everyday, we can be a very special team down the road because we have five guys all around the perimeter who can score, we can all shoot it and we can all get to the basket," Froebe said.

Lincoln went on a 19-0 run in the second quarter and outscored Taylorville 19-5 in the quarter to break the game open by halftime. Their defense is a well-known staple under Alexander, and the team runs it to perfection.