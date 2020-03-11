Lincoln boys break away from MacArthur in Class 3A sectional semifinal

Alexander wanted to force the Generals into jump shots, knowing well enough the problem with letting MacArthur get a head of steam to the rim. The Generals shot 26.1 percent in the second half and were 0-for-8 on 3-pointers.

"I think we were just boarding harder and packing it in a little more because they were getting to the basket really easy in the first half," Froebe said. "We wanted to pack it in and make them shoot a few more outside shots. That's pretty much what we did.

"In the first half, they sped us up and got up and down the floor. We knew we were going to do that coming in and they got us out of our game in the first half."

MacArthur got rebounds in the first half, particularly on the offensive end to get second-chance points and easy buckets against a traditionally stingy Lincoln defense. Nick Spannaus had a team-high six rebounds and 10 points for the Generals and Omarion Slaw finished with eight points, all in a first half where MacArthur never trailed by more than six points.

"We knew two things going in was their transition offense," Alexander said of the first half. "We had to have good transition defense and we didn't do that and we didn't rebound. I thought they had a lot of rebounds early in the game and that kept them in it.