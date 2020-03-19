Lincoln's Froebe, Taylorville's Bergschneider receive AP All-State honors

LINCOLN — Lincoln guard Kaden Froebe was named to the Associated Press Class 3A All-State Second Team on Thursday.

Froebe averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season. The senior shot 57.7 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from 3-point range and made 73.8 percent of his free-throw attempts. Froebe was an AP honorable mention last season and plans to play for Division II's Missouri University of Science & Technology next season.

The Railers were 32-2 on the season and were the No. 6 team in Class 3A in the final AP poll. Lincoln advanced to the Sweet 16 before the winter sports championship were cancelled by the IHSA do to the coronavirus.

Joining Froebe in receiving an All-State honor, Taylorville's Jase Bergschneider was selected as an honorable mention. The senior guard is the all-time leading scorer in Tornadoes' basketball history with 1,850 points.