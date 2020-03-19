Lincoln's Froebe, Taylorville's Bergschneider receive AP All-State honors

LINCOLN — Lincoln guard Kaden Froebe was named to the Associated Press Class 3A All-State Second Team on Thursday.
Froebe averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season. The senior shot 57.7 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from 3-point range and made 73.8 percent of his free-throw attempts. Froebe was an AP honorable mention last season and plans to play for Division II's Missouri University of Science & Technology next season.
The Railers were 32-2 on the season and were the No. 6 team in Class 3A in the final AP poll. Lincoln advanced to the Sweet 16 before the winter sports championship were cancelled by the IHSA do to the coronavirus.
Joining Froebe in receiving an All-State honor, Taylorville's Jase Bergschneider was selected as an honorable mention. The senior guard is the all-time leading scorer in Tornadoes' basketball history with 1,850 points.
Bergschneider averaged 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and set the school record for points in a season (727) and a single game (51) this year. He plans to continue his basketball career at Elmhurst College next season.
Bryce Hopkins of Oak Park Fenwick received votes on every ballot in Class 3A and received the most votes overall, just ahead of University of Illinois commit Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park.
The AP All-State teams are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by All-State chair Steve Tappa formerly of the Moline Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus.
CLASS 3A/4A AP ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM
Bryce Hopkins, Oak Park Fenwick (6-6, Jr., G/F)
Adam Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Sr., G)
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (6-5, Sr., SF)
Antione Bloxton, Chicago Bogan (6-1, Sr., G)
Troy D’Amico, Niles Notre Dame (6-5, Jr., G)
CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM
Connor Dillon, Peoria Notre Dame (6-2, Sr., G)
Jaylin McCants, Galesburg (6-6, Sr., G/F)
AJ Casey, Tinley Park (6-8, Soph., G)
Brandon Weston, Chicago Morgan Park (6-5, Sr., F)
Jackson Connor, Marion (6-6, Sr., G/F)
Kaden Froebe, Lincoln (6-4, Sr., G)
CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION
Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, Peoria Manual (6-2, Sr., G); Connor Kochera, Arlington Heights St. Viator (6-5, Sr., G); Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame (6-5, Jr., SF); Grant Coleman, Mahomet-Seymour (6-7, Sr., SF); Luke Cox, Troy Triad (6-3, Sr., G); Jase Bergschneider, Taylorville (6-1, Sr., G); Noah Reynolds, Peoria Notre Dame (6-3, Jr., G); Donovan Carter, Wauconda (6-4, Sr., SG); TY Johnson, Chicago DePaul Prep (6-2, Jr., G); Robbie Avila, Oak Forest (6-9, Soph., F); Marcus Watson Jr., Chicago Morgan Park (6-1, Sr., G); Jayson Kent, Oak Forest (6-6, Sr., F); Armond Williams, East St. Louis (6-8, Sr., C); Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis (5-10, Sr., G); Anthony Brown, Rockford Boylan (6-4, Sr., F); Jabari Chiphe, Chicago Payton (6-3, Sr., F); Nathanael Hoskins, Danville (6-4, Jr., G); Luke Lehnen, Chatham Glenwood (6-1, Sr., G); Gabe Mason, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G); Lavell McIntosh, Kankakee (6-3, Sr., F); Jordan Rice, Rock Island (5-9, Jr., PG); Anthony Sayles, Niles Notre Dame (6-2, Jr., PG); Khailieo Terry, Champaign Central (6-5, Jr., PG); Myles Tucker, Ottawa (6-2, Sr., G).
CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM
DJ Steward, Chicago Whitney Young (6-3, Sr., G)
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Jr., G)
Ramean Hinton, Chicago Curie (6-4, Sr., F)
Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville (6-1, Sr., G)
Ahron Ulis, Chicago Heights Marian (6-2, Sr., G)
CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM
Ahamad Bynum, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Jr., G)
Dante Maddox Jr., Chicago Heights Bloom (6-2, Sr., G)
Dominic Martinelli, Glenbrook South (6-5, Sr., G/F)
Aquan Smart, Niles North (6-3, Sr., G)
Darius Burford, Bolingbrook (6-1, Sr., G)
CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION
DJ Williams, Harvey Thornton (6-3, Sr., F); Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove (6-5, Soph., G); Christian Shumate, Chicago Heights Bloom (6-6, Sr., SF); Blake Peters, Evanston (6-1, Jr., G); Tyler Beard, Chicago Whitney Young (6-2, Sr., G); Jamere Hill, Joliet West (6-2, Sr., G); Nate Shockey, Elmhurst York (6-2, Sr., PG); Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove (6-1, Sr., G); Amar Augillard, Zion-Benton (6-5, Jr., G); RJ Ogom, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-5, Sr., F); Gabe Renchen, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-2, Sr., G); Brennan Weller, Edwardsville (6-4, Jr., G); Matthew Ambrose, Lincolnshire Stevenson (6-3, Sr., G); Cam Dougherty, Naperville Central (6-6, Sr., F/G); Uchenna Egekeze, Huntley (6-3, Sr., G); Conor Enright, Mundelein (6-2, Jr., PG); Ismail Habib, Chicago Lincoln Park (6-0, Jr., G); DaRon Hall, Glenbard East (6-1, Sr., G); Frank Jakubicek, Cary-Grove (6-8, Sr., F); Bennett Kwiecinski, Wilmette Loyola (6-8, Sr., C); Connor Linke, St. Charles North (6-9, Sr., C); Marcus Skeete, Aurora Waubonsie Valley (6-5, Sr., G/F); Jeremiah Williams, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., F).