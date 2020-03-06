Lincoln slips past Danville for Class 3A regional title

Danville climbed into a tie on a Tevin Smith 3-pointer from the key with 2:14 left. After Froebe’s circus shot went in, Froebe and Will Ewald both missed the front end of a one-and-bonus free throw.

The Vikings, who bowed out at 16-16, had a chance to tie or go ahead but Martez Rhodes was whistled for a charge with nine seconds showing.

Ewald then drilled two free throws at the 5.4-second mark to allow the Lincoln faithful breathe a bit easier.

“I had a lot of pressure on me, and I was ready to knock them down,” Ewald said. “I missed that first one, but I made up for it with those last two.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Froebe had faith Ewald would deliver.

“He’s been doing it since he was 2 years old. I told him he’s got this in the bag,” said Froebe, who led all scorers with 23 points. “He missed one so I knew he was going to make these next two. He never misses two in a row.”

Lincoln enjoyed a 52-43 cushion through three quarters. But the Vikings surged back with a Smith 3-pointer and a Devin Miles steal and layup to pull within four. Danville trailed 56-51 before clawing back for the tie.