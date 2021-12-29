MacArthur basketball wins Collinsville Tournament for first time since 1984

COLLINSVILLE — The MacArthur boys basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit to beat O'Fallon 66-46 and win the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Collinsville's Fletcher Gym.

The title was the first at the tournament for MacArthur (13-1) since 1984 — the first year the tournament was held — and the first from a Decatur team since Eisenhower in 2007.

MacArthur trailed by as many as 9 and was down 8, 29-21, at half after O'Fallon (13-2) hit six first-half 3-pointers — three by Donnie Whitfield.

But the Generals' defense clamped down in the third quarter and their offense found the range from behind the arc, going on a 16-6 run to take a 37-35 lead late in the quarter. Mac began the fourth quarter on a 17-3 run to turn it into a blowout.

Brylan Phillips led the way for MacArthur with 20 points, four assists and three steals, with Jabryn Anderson adding 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Brylan Apholone had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Krystopher Walker had four points and seven rebounds.

More coverage to come on Thursday.

