HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

MacArthur boys and girls basketball fall to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

DECATUR -- The MacArthur boys basketball team, the No. 9 in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press poll, was without 6-6 center Makhi Wright in Friday's Central State 8 showdown with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and the Cyclones took advantage of the absence in the middle. 

Azarion Richardson 1 010722.JPG

MacaArthur's Azarion Richardson (4) goes after a loose ball on Friday during a MacArthur home game against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Sacred Heart, the No. 7 team in Class 3A, took a 27-14 lead after the first quarter with quick baskets underneath and led by 15 points at halftime, 48-33. 

The third quarter saw the Cyclones' lead extend to 20 points, 66-46, but in the fourth quarter MacArthur chipped away at it, thanks for 22 points from Brylan Apholone. The Generals took the lead as low as 8 points, 71-63, with 4:24 remaining but the Cyclones rebuild it to go on to win 84-69. 

Bryan Apholone 1 010722.JPG

MacaArthur's Bryan Apholone (5) goes after a loose ball on Friday during a MacArthur home game against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Along with Apholone's 22, Brylan Phillips scored 21 and Jabryn Anderson, who was returning from an ankle injury, added 14 points. 

SH-G was led by Zach Hawkinson's 28 points and Jake Hamilton put in 19 points. J'veon Bardwell joined them in double figures with 11 points.

Chase Cunningham 1 010722.JPG

MacaArthur's Chase Cunningham (12) goes up for a rebound on Friday during a MacArthur home game against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The loss is the second in a row for MacArthur (13-3, 6-2 CS8), who also fell to Springfield Southeast on Tuesday. The Generals play Bloomington (3-13) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at home. 

Sacred Heart-Griffin remains on top of the CS8 standings with a 7-0 conference record and a 16-2 record overall. 

Mac girls fall in final seconds

After MacArthur and Sacred Heart-Griffin girls basketball teams were tied up 20-20 at halftime, the Generals led by three, 50-47, with 1:56 left. But in those last moments, the Cyclones scored six points to the Generals' two, to go on to win 53-52. 

The Generals (10-7, 5-2 CS8) had the ball, down by 1, with 2.9 seconds left but couldn't get a shot off before the final buzzer. 

Christina Rice led MacArthur with 20 points and Amaria Pender added 17. 

The Generals host Springfield Lanphier on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

