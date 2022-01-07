MacArthur boys and girls basketball falls to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart, the No. 7 team in Class 3A, took a 27-14 lead after the first quarter with quick baskets underneath and led by 15 points at halftime, 48-33.
The third quarter saw the Cyclones' lead extend to 20 points, 66-46, but in the fourth quarter MacArthur chipped away at it, thanks for 22 points from Brylan Apholone. The Generals took the lead as low as 8 points, 71-63, with 4:24 remaining but the Cyclones rebuild it to go on to win 84-69.
Sacred Heart-Griffin remains on top of the CS8 standings with a 7-0 conference record and a 16-2 record overall.
Mac girls fall in final seconds
After MacArthur and Sacred Heart-Griffin girls basketball teams were tied up 20-20 at halftime, the Generals led by three, 50-47, with 1:56 left. But in those last moments, the Cyclones scored six points to the Generals' two, to go on to win 53-52.
The Generals (10-7, 5-2 CS8) had the ball, down by 1, with 2.9 seconds left but couldn't get a shot off before the final buzzer.
Christina Rice led MacArthur with 20 points and Amaria Pender added 17.
The Generals host Springfield Lanphier on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m.
PHOTOS: Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur boys basketball
