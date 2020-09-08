MacArthur boys basketball coach Ron Ingram resigns to focus on his health

“Me and my fiance talked about it and she held me as I shed some tears. It was real tough. I love coaching basketball. I got used to MacArthur, Decatur, the community, the people in this town, (the media). I think about the guys who came through here and played for me and a couple of them stay in touch; every now and then they’ll call or be on Facebook or something. It was real tough."

Ingram won 20 games and a Class 3A regional championship in 2014-15, his first with the team. Though he heard predictions that the team would win 12 or so games that year, it was loaded with talent that included: Kamari Jones, Dallas McClain, Keymonta Johnson, ShawnTrez Spates and Shaquez Bond.

There's so much that will stick out for Ingram during his six-year run with the Generals, including the regionals, the Turkey Tournament and the Collinsville Holiday Classic. And, of course, the players and assistant coaches, including Bryson.