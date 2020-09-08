MacArthur boys basketball coach Ron Ingram resigns to focus on his health

DECATUR — There were nights when Ron Ingram was teary-eyed, held in the arms of his fiance as he considered his immediate future as the MacArthur boys basketball coach.
He has been battling stomach ulcers, ulcerative colitis, for roughly four years, he said. At times, it causes him to double over in pain or lose enough blood that he simply doesn't have the energy to put into coaching. Finally, he realized he'd have to take his foot off the gas.
At the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, the board approved Ingram's resignation as the MacArthur boys basketball coach, effective July 15. Ingram was the head coach of the Generals for six seasons, winning two regional championships, and has a 113-72 record, according to the IHSA website. He came to MacArthur for the 2014 season after he was a longtime assistant coach at Peoria Manual. Ingram has won two consecutive Herald & Review Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year awards.
“My health is playing a lot in the decision," Ingram said. "I just want to get my body better, get right so if I do continue to coach at least I’ll be able to coach while healthy."
MacArthur athletic director Jason Crutcher said assistant coach Tarise Bryson — a Decatur basketball hoops legend from his time at Stephen Decatur and Illinois State University — will take over as the interim coach.
The school district, Crutcher said, isn't permitting any interviews for a position until a decision is made on in-person learning.
“As of right now, Tarise would be in charge of the basketball program," Crutcher said. "We’re going to post the job in late September and see what applicants we get and we’re going to have to go through the interview process when the district allows us to interview candidates for the job."
Ingram estimated the ulcers are a result of stress and his diet, which he's changed completely, he said. He's feeling better now, but understands the right decision for his health was to step down. At one workout on the track, Ingram recalled yelling across the track to Crutcher and feeling a sharp pain in his stomach.
“I just didn’t have energy to do what I needed to do," Ingram said. "I noticed it last year when I was coaching, I just wasn’t up and down the sideline like I used to. I wasn’t as vocal as I used to be. I didn’t have the energy to do what I need to do. I really feel like now I have the energy to do it, but when I made my decision I really didn’t have the energy to do anything.
“Me and my fiance talked about it and she held me as I shed some tears. It was real tough. I love coaching basketball. I got used to MacArthur, Decatur, the community, the people in this town, (the media). I think about the guys who came through here and played for me and a couple of them stay in touch; every now and then they’ll call or be on Facebook or something. It was real tough."
Ingram won 20 games and a Class 3A regional championship in 2014-15, his first with the team. Though he heard predictions that the team would win 12 or so games that year, it was loaded with talent that included: Kamari Jones, Dallas McClain, Keymonta Johnson, ShawnTrez Spates and Shaquez Bond.
There's so much that will stick out for Ingram during his six-year run with the Generals, including the regionals, the Turkey Tournament and the Collinsville Holiday Classic. And, of course, the players and assistant coaches, including Bryson.
“He brought enthusiasm and a whole new tradition with him," Crutcher said. "... He’s a gym rat. He was in the gym everyday in the summer. He went to junior high games to see what talent is coming up. I think he hired a good coaching staff when he brought Tarise Bryson on board. He didn’t know too many people around here when he moved down here so I think he put a lot of trust in me to help him, getting Tarise here and Mike Wilder coached with us for a little bit."
“He surrounded himself with a good nucleus is and that’s what made him successful."
Ingram was taken to Springfield Memorial Medical Center following a three-point loss at Springfield Lanphier in 2018. He said he experienced a headache, sweats, chills and a chest tightness during and following the game before he was taken to the hospital. He said that incident isn't related to the ulcers he's been battling.
Crutcher knew Ingram had medical issues in the past, so the news of his intent to resign was only somewhat surprising.
“I guess I was surprised when he came to me but not surprised due to previous incidents," Crutcher said.
Ingram said he still wants to be around basketball, perhaps helping out with an AAU team in Peoria and would also stay around MacArthur to help out while noting that Bryson would be his pick for the job. Ingram is feeling better, taking his medicine and said he got a good report from his doctor at the most recent visit and didn't rule out coaching again down the road, either as an assistant or a head coach.
PHOTOS: MacArthur wins Class 3A Springfield Regional last season
