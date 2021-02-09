 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MacArthur boys defense stifles Normal University in season opener
0 comments
top story

MacArthur boys defense stifles Normal University in season opener

{{featured_button_text}}
Preps_Basketball

NORMAL — Balanced scoring and tough defense led the MacArthur boys basketball team to a win in its season opener against Normal University on Tuesday, 57-46. 

Four Generals scored in double figures. Nick Spannaus scored a team-high 16 points. Brylan Phillips scored 12 points, Jabryn Anderson put in 11 and Qua Smith had 10 points.

But it was the defense that impressed MacArthur boys basketball coach Tarise Bryson in his first game taking over from Ron Ingram. 

"It was pretty good game overall. We started off a little rocky but I knew that was going to happen. It was the first game that they played in 11 months so we started off rough and we got ourselves together," Bryson said. "We started pushing the ball and we moved it really well. We got a lot of layups and our defense won the game for us."

The Generals led 16-15 after the first quarter, but all 15 Pioneers points were scored by junior D.J. Starr, including three 3-pointers. The Generals defense didn't allow a U High bucket in the second quarter — just three free throws — and led 32-18 at halftime.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Starr was limited to 11 points the rest of the way thanks to strong play by Phillips and Anderson.  

"Our defense was one thing that surprised me a lot. It was a fast, up-tempo game that was going up and down and our guys played a lot better than I thought they were going to do for a first game," Bryson said. "They played really well together. I'm proud of the seniors and Brylan Phillips did a good job. He surprised me the way that he took control the game. He really did a good job on controlling the game. Jabryn did a great job of playing defense on the Starr in the second half."

Fatigue was a factor for the Generals but Bryson said that will be remedied over time. 

"I think at first it was shocking for them but the guys were so excited," Bryson said. "We missed a couple lay ups but they were in better shape than I thought they're going to be. They were so excited to be playing." 

The Generals will play Glenwood at home on Friday at 7 p.m. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Persistent storms to keep snow coming to Northeast

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Connor Heaton, Jacob Paradee honored at Central A&M

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News