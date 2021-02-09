MacArthur boys defense stifles Normal University in season opener

"It was pretty good game overall. We started off a little rocky but I knew that was going to happen. It was the first game that they played in 11 months so we started off rough and we got ourselves together," Bryson said. "We started pushing the ball and we moved it really well. We got a lot of layups and our defense won the game for us."
The Generals led 16-15 after the first quarter, but all 15 Pioneers points were scored by junior D.J. Starr, including three 3-pointers. The Generals defense didn't allow a U High bucket in the second quarter — just three free throws — and led 32-18 at halftime.
Starr was limited to 11 points the rest of the way thanks to strong play by Phillips and Anderson.
"Our defense was one thing that surprised me a lot. It was a fast, up-tempo game that was going up and down and our guys played a lot better than I thought they were going to do for a first game," Bryson said. "They played really well together. I'm proud of the seniors and Brylan Phillips did a good job. He surprised me the way that he took control the game. He really did a good job on controlling the game. Jabryn did a great job of playing defense on the Starr in the second half."
Fatigue was a factor for the Generals but Bryson said that will be remedied over time.
"I think at first it was shocking for them but the guys were so excited," Bryson said. "We missed a couple lay ups but they were in better shape than I thought they're going to be. They were so excited to be playing."
The Generals will play Glenwood at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
