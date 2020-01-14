MacArthur boys overcome second-half deficit to win city game against Eisenhower

Somewhere along the line though, the MacArthur boys basketball figured things out. They weren't deterred by an nine-point deficit in the second half on Tuesday at Eisenhower. Instead, they ramped up their defense, hit timely shots and left with a 63-58 win in the city game at Eisenhower.

"This is a big game for us, and to beat a good team like that — that's a very good basketball team over there — they didn't have their star player, but like my coach used to tell me all the time, 'It's not who you play, it's how you play.' We got out there and we played hard out there," Ingram, MacArthur's coach, said. "Coming back from that deficit means a lot to us. Three weeks ago, we wouldn't have come back from that. We would have laid down and died and let the other team get up by 30 on us."