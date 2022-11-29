MacArthur boys remain unbeaten with win over Chatham Glenwood

CHATHAM — The MacArthur boys basketball team remained undefeated to start its season, winning its Central State 8 conference opener against Chatham Glenwood, 58-40, on Tuesday.

After coming off a Decatur Turkey Tournament championship on Saturday, MacArthur's (4-0, 1-0 CS8) offense stayed hot as four players were in double figures.

The Generals' defense limited the Titans' to four points in the first quarter, leading 14-4 going into the second quarter. MacArthur led 26-13 at halftime and kept the lead, 38-26, into the fourth quarter before finishing with a 18-point victory.

MacArthur's Azarion Richardson led all scorers with 16 points and Makhi Wright had 15. Steve Tatum scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kris Walker had 10.

Glenwood (3-1, 1-1 CS8) was led by Mason Marshall with 15 points and Josh Jones put in 12.

The Generals next face Normal University (2-2) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Normal in another CS8 matchup.

Mount Pulaski 41, Warrensburg-Latham 38

MOUNT PULASKI — Mount Pulaski picked up its first win of the season with a three-point victory over Warrensburg-Latham at home.

Led by 19 points from Clay Aylesworth, the Hilltoppers (1-4) were able to build a 10-point lead at halftime, 22-12.

The Cardinals (3-2) were able to shrink Mount Pulaski's lead to seven points, 33-26, at the end of the third quarter but couldn't catch them in the fourth, losing 41-38.

Warrensburg's Alex Hardin scored a team-high 13 points. Brayden Hickey had eight points and Kaiden Gardner added seven.

The Hilltoppers' Evan Cooper was in double-figures with 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatham Glenwood 57, MacArthur 37

CHATHAM — Chatham Glenwood's defense held MacArthur to two points in the second quarter as the Titans cruised to a 57-37 victory on Tuesday in both team's Central State 8 conference opener.

Glenwood was up 17-8 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 29-10 at halftime.

The Titans (2-2, 1-0 CS8) connected on eight 3-pointers on the night and led 46-27 after three quarters, going on to win by 20.

MacArthur (2-5, 0-1 CS8) was led by Christina Rice with 18 points and Mekiayah Flinn added 10 points

Glenwood's Makenna led all scorers with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Rowann Law hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Generals next face Normal University (2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at home.

ALAH 48, Maroa-Forsyth 44

MAROA — A big fourth quarter for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammond allowed the Knights to come back and defeat Maroa-Forsyth 48-44 on Tuesday.

ALAH (5-1) led 12-11 after the first quarter but the Trojans (3-3) held the advantage 28-23 at the break.

The Knights trailed 35-32 before scoring 16 points in the final quarter to take the lead and win by four.

Three Knights made it into double-figures, led by Kailee Otto's 14 points. Claire Seal scored 12 points and Mackenzie Condill added 10 points. Charley Condill had seven points and 12 rebounds. Seal added nine rebounds and Otto had seven.

Mount Zion 59, Charleston 24

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion (3-4, 1-1 Apollo) won an Apollo Conference matchup on Tuesday, limiting Charleston to four points in the first quarter and scoreless in the third.

The Braves led 35-13 at halftime and were up 57-13 after three quarters.

Braves players Denver Anderson and Jocelyn Turner both recorded double-doubles in the winning effort. Anderson had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Turner had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Braves broke a four-game losing streak with the victory and face Mahomet-Seymour (4-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.