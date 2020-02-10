MacArthur boys use defense to spur offense in win over Jacksonville

DECATUR — There's an innate gamble in the type of press-and-trap defense MacArthur boys basketball coach Ron Ingram runs, and he knows it. When it works, the Generals force turnovers in droves. When it doesn't work, teams can get easy runs at the basket on the other end.
Ingram used three different types of defenses on Monday night in a 73-55 make-up Central State Eight Conference home win against Jacksonville. All of them resulted in MacArthur making Jacksonville uncomfortable with the ball. Ingram knows exactly when to apply the pressure and twist the opposing offense's arm.
"Sometimes we try to trap their best player because when he has the ball he's going to throw it to a player who's not as good as him, so it will be easier to rotate and defend on that guy," Ingram said. "Sometimes we'll trap their worst player and he'll either give us the basketball or end up throwing the ball away."
He bellows the order from the sideline. It's a simple three words: "Now, now, now." When Ingram yells, his players trap the ball handler in an attempt to force an errant pass or to get a hand on the ball for a turnover. MacArthur (11-13) forced 22 of them on Monday. Nick Spannaus and Jahiem Campbell each had three steals and Spannaus led the Generals with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Campbell scored 11 points and had seven boards. The Generals had a total of 15 steals.
"When a player turns his back or a certain player catches the ball, like today, Lunden Cook, go get him," senior Teandre Woodland said. "Don't give them a chance to score."
Ingram brought the defense with him from Peoria Manual. He knows other teams are going to get layups or jump shots on the other end sometimes. Therein lies the gamble. If the other team scores more than 50 percent of the time, Ingram calls off the press. He can live with six uncomfortable possessions out of 10 if it means his team is forcing turnovers or missed shots.
He didn't have to call it off against Jacksonville, and the defense helped MacArthur overcome a slow start and a 7-2 deficit in the first quarter. The Generals took the lead after a 10-0 first-quarter run and never trailed again. Woodland and Qua Smith, who finished with 11 points and five assists, were instrumental in the 10-0 burst. By midway through the second quarter, the Generals were on a 23-5 run and blew the game open.
The burst was provided by defense.
"If we wouldn't have played defense, we wouldn't have found that fire," Ingram said, "not with just our offense because we're not really an offensive team yet. We've been working on our defense for games like this and games coming up. We did the stuff on defense that we were supposed to do; not to start off with, but eventually they started doing it."
Woodland, who scored 12 points and had a steal, said he'd guess he's heard Ingram yell, "Now, now, now" more than "a thousand times" in the last three games. The goal is to get out and push the ball in transition. MacArthur's half-court offense is a work in progress, but the transition offense is finding its groove.
"We mainly want to score on defense. Coach always tells us to get fastbreak points any chance we can get, steals," Woodland said. "We mainly work on defense in practice.
"We mainly want to do that every game. We focus on defense to help us get buckets."
