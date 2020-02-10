MacArthur boys use defense to spur offense in win over Jacksonville

"When a player turns his back or a certain player catches the ball, like today, Lunden Cook, go get him," senior Teandre Woodland said. "Don't give them a chance to score."

Ingram brought the defense with him from Peoria Manual. He knows other teams are going to get layups or jump shots on the other end sometimes. Therein lies the gamble. If the other team scores more than 50 percent of the time, Ingram calls off the press. He can live with six uncomfortable possessions out of 10 if it means his team is forcing turnovers or missed shots.

He didn't have to call it off against Jacksonville, and the defense helped MacArthur overcome a slow start and a 7-2 deficit in the first quarter. The Generals took the lead after a 10-0 first-quarter run and never trailed again. Woodland and Qua Smith, who finished with 11 points and five assists, were instrumental in the 10-0 burst. By midway through the second quarter, the Generals were on a 23-5 run and blew the game open.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The burst was provided by defense.