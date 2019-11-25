MacArthur, Eisenhower, Mount Zion prepare for 50th anniversary of the Decatur Turkey Tournament

Sophomore Phillips, senior Rowe and junior RJ Walker all return with much higher expectations as the Panthers begin their season with a Turkey Tournament opening round game with Peoria.

“I think this year is going to be exciting. We took our bumps and bruises last year. We were the young team and we put up some fights last year. It's our turn now to be the big dogs,” said RJ Walker who will lead the team at the point. “I know what to expect going in and I know how to get my team prepared so basically I'm going to make sure everybody are being dogs on defense because that is what we lacked.”

As a player for St. Teresa, Rodney Walker attended the Turkey Tournament and cheer on his friends at Eisenhower and MacArthur.

“St. Teresa had just gotten out of the tournament so I never got to play in it. I always went and watch and support my friends.The only time I would play MacArthur or Eisenhower would be in the summer and then I would let them have it,” Walker said. “It would be nice for us to finally win (the tournament). Every kid gets excited to play in the Turkey tourney this time of year, especially some of the guys who are getting ready to leave us. I would like him to go out with a bang.”