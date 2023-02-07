DECATUR — Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin had a response for every challenge MacArthur presented in Tuesday's Central State 8 showdown.

The Cyclones, the defending Class 3A state champions, hung on to beat MacArthur 57-51 for their fifth win against the Generals in the last two seasons. With the win, SHG (25-2) remained undefeated in the Central State 8 at 16-0 with two conference games to play.

MacArthur fell to 24-3, 15-2 in the Central State 8 with one conference game left. The Generals had chances late. SHG star Keshon Singleton was called for a push-off — his fifth foul — which gave the ball back to MacArthur. A Kris Walker basket with 1:09 left cut SHG's lead to 50-49. But, like it had all game, SHG responded. J'veon Bardwell knocked down four free throws in the final minute to ice it.

MacArthur fell in a hole immediately to start the game. Singleton scored the game's first four points, including a fast-break dunk off a MacArthur turnover, to give SHG 15-4 lead to start the game. But a 14-4 run by MacArthur — punctuated by two straight Makhi Wright baskets — pulled the Generals to within 20-18 with 5:17 left in the half.

Wright and Cade Cunningham managed to keep MacArthur in the game — each had 14 points, with Walker adding nine. Free throws kept the Generals from ever overtaking SHG — they were 7-of-14 from the line, including 2-for-6 in the second quarter.

Jake Hamilton led the Cyclones with 21 points, with Zack Hawkinson adding 17.

Both teams are in the Class 3A MacArthur Sub-Sectional — the Generals are hoping for one more shot against SHG at home in the postseason.

PHOTOS: MacArthur defeats Eisenhower in boys basketball