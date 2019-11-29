MacArthur falls to Harvey Thornton in Turkey Tournament semifinal

"We are going to need that from them every game. We will need them to step up every night (this season)," Walker said.

For Mount Zion, Nash Mose led with 13 points and seven rebounds. Drew London recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He also added four steals.

The Braves also won the rebound battle 30 to 18.

"It was a much better game for us. We've got signs of what we can be and we are just not consistent with it yet. There are a lot of things that we are not prepared for yet," Schuring said. "I think we are playing hard and we are rebounding well. The goals today were to get back in transition defense and get more shots up and I think we did those much better than in the first night (against Bolingbrook)."

For Walker, he will be looking for the first half intensity from his team for the entire game on Saturday.

"It's just the nature of starting the season and getting up by more than 10, they sort of lose some of their intensity," he said. "It will come. I want to have our guys play like they are down all the time."

