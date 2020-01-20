MacArthur girls basketball beats Mattoon for 12th straight win

MATTOON — Mattoon was in the middle of shifting the tide, having trimmed an 11-point lead down to six points midway through the third quarter.

The Green Wave was finding space against MacArthur's full-court, trapping defense as a part of a 7-1 run. Then the two players who have been key in turning MacArthur from a program with single-digit win totals nearly annually to a state-ranked team took control of the game on the way to a 60-42 win at Mattoon on Monday night. It's the 12th straight win for MacArthur (19-2), which hasn't loss since Dec. 8 against Chicago Simeon.

Juniors Quincenia Jackson and Taya Davis scored 20 of the team's 25 points in nearly nine minutes that spanned from the middle of the third quarter and into the middle of the fourth quarter until MacArthur coach Mike Williams had an 18-point lead and pulled his starters with just more than two minutes remaining. Davis drove through the lane to fire up layups and Jackson posted up, grabbed rebounds and got high-percentage shots at the rim.

Jackson had a double-double with 5:21 left in the first half and finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Davis scored 20 points while facilitating the offense.

But Mattoon (19-3) withstood the press as long as it could behind the play of sophomore standout Mallory Ramage, who was face-guarded and had MacArthur defenders draped around her every move. She finished with 18 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

