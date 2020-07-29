MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams dies Wednesday morning

The Generals are contenders to advance to the state final four in girls basketball after two straight regional championships. Williams longed to see that kind of success on the team. His voice bellowed through the gym only to be met on the other end with an arm around a player and a word.

All of his players had nicknames and all of them responded to his wit and sarcasm with wit and sarcasm of their own. It was a bond.

"The girls are just," Crutcher paused and exhaled, "I don't even know how to put it into words what he meant to them. He was a father figure to them, he was a coach to them, he was a teacher to them, he was a friend to them, somebody to always go to ask for help ... He was a good-hearted guy."

Assistant coach and former Eisenhower girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty posted on Facebook that Williams called him to help volunteer in the summer and that blossomed into Flaherty joining the coaching staff and building a friendship.