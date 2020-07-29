MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams dies Wednesday morning

DECATUR — MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams died early Wednesday morning, athletic director Jason Crutcher told the Herald & Review.
Williams, better known as Dubbs for his outgoing personality and energy, had been the girls basketball coach for the Generals for three seasons. During his time on the bench he earned two Herald & Review Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year awards and led the team to two regional championships.
Crutcher said he thought Williams was feeling better, but hasn't talked to the family to confirm what happened.
Williams had a profound impact in the community, particularly around the girls basketball community.
"He was out there for the kids," Crutcher said. "He wanted to see the kids succeed, he wanted to get them in college. He taught them life lessons. He taught them the game of basketball and discipline. A lot of people kind of looked at him and say he was too hard on the girls and he needed to ease up on them and all that, but he was a father figure to all these girls. They looked up to him. He changed the culture of basketball around here at MacArthur."
The Generals are contenders to advance to the state final four in girls basketball after two straight regional championships. Williams longed to see that kind of success on the team. His voice bellowed through the gym only to be met on the other end with an arm around a player and a word.
All of his players had nicknames and all of them responded to his wit and sarcasm with wit and sarcasm of their own. It was a bond.
"The girls are just," Crutcher paused and exhaled, "I don't even know how to put it into words what he meant to them. He was a father figure to them, he was a coach to them, he was a teacher to them, he was a friend to them, somebody to always go to ask for help ... He was a good-hearted guy."
Assistant coach and former Eisenhower girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty posted on Facebook that Williams called him to help volunteer in the summer and that blossomed into Flaherty joining the coaching staff and building a friendship.
“I’ve been coaching sports since 1996 in high school, and I truly mean this, I’ve never seen a man more dedicated towards the community and putting the community first for the betterment of girls or boys. He coached boys in the summer, too," Flaherty said. "He put in the extra hours opening the gym on Sundays, seven days a week, any time. He thought about the kids first to be successful in life."
Williams immediately turned around a program that had fallen on tough times before his arrival. He also was a founder with the SkyIce AAU team. Around MacArthur, he talked to anyone he encountered.
Memories of Williams began filling social media on Wednesday morning.
"I'm still in my office right now trying to think that he'll never come back and sit in this chair," Crutcher said, his voice breaking. "... With all the crazy stuff going on, we're supposed to be here to help these kids and my girls are crushed. I know they are. I know they're going to need counseling. They're going to need a lot of things. What can we do when we're not even coming back to school. I don't know how to grieve with them."
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: MacArthur girls win second straight regional
