MacArthur girls basketball heads to Lincoln for sectional semis plus 5 more things to know about the playoffs

DECATUR — Without a doubt, this season's team has been MacArthur girls basketball head coach Sean Flaherty's favorite in his long history of coaching high school basketball.

The Generals (22-11) became regional champions on Friday, beating Central State 8 champs Springfield High, 68-63.

"I don't know how many people outside of Decatur gave us a chance this year. We have lots of role players and this group has been through a lot with the loss of Coach Dubb (Michael Williams) and the pandemic," Flaherty said. "We won 22 games, finished second in the conference and won regionals. They work hard and are very resilient. They have grown emotionally over the year and it has been a joy to be around them."

Springfield controlled its first two meetings with MacArthur — a 71-59 win on Dec. 17 and 59-50 win on Feb. 1 — but the victory on the third was important psychologically for the Generals.

"The first time we lost at their place we had a big lead and we blew it. The second time was senior night and we just lost our heads," Flaherty said. "That was one of our low points in the season, but then we went on a run. Beating them is getting over that hump and the girls are feeling very confident that they can do just about anything."

That run for MacArthur includes winning nine of its last 10 games. Top play from point guard Amaria Pender (23 points against Springfield), Lilly Null (18 points) and Christina Rice (14 points) have put the team at just the right place for the postseason.

"Amaria was attacking the bucket and was 11-for-13 from the field. Lilly is playing like a bulldog right now and she is really strong to the bucket," Flaherty said. "What is happening with our offense is that we are lot more efficient and we aren't shooting as many 3s. They are looking for mismatches and making adjustments.

"We are in the zone right now. You go through ups and downs in the season and right now we are playing really solid team basketball. Our intensity and our basketball IQ is as high as it has been."

Limiting Froebe

The Generals will need every point of that basketball IQ on Tuesday when they hit the road to No. 2 seed Lincoln (21-8) in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. and face all-state sophomore Kloe Froebe.

"Playing at Lincoln is one of the toughest places to play in all of Illinois. Froebe is one of the best in the state and we are preparing for her. We have got some ideas on how to container her," Flaherty said. "You can't really stop a player of her caliber. If we can hold her to 15 or 17 points, I think we have a pretty good chance. We can't have her go off for 40. Our girls are zoned in and I think we have a chance."

The Railsplitters won their first regional since the 2015-16 season, giving MacArthur the edge in recent deeper playoff runs having won three consecutive regional titles.

"This group of girls weren't the main stars of those first two but they have been in big games before," Flaherty said. "We are battle tested and things don't really phase us right now."

Tuscola hosts sectional semis

The Tuscola girls team picked up the ninth regional title of head coach Tim Kohlbecker's career on Friday in a 43-33 win over Central A&M. The No. 8-seeded Raiders defeated No. 2 Catlin Salt Fork to reach the semis, which brought memories of Kohlbecker's deep experience facing Central A&M in important games.

"I wasn't fully surprised but I didn't know if would go quite like that. We played them earlier in the season (a 40-15 win on Dec. 13) and we knew they were going to be better and much more prepared," Kohlbecker said. "I've had a lot of good healthy rivalry with A&M in my coaching career against (former head coach) Tom Dooley and so it was going up against them again."

It was a lower scoring game for the Warriors but Kohlbecker was happy with how the team was distributing the ball.

"The best part of it was that we had an assist on all but one basket," he said. "We were distrusting the ball and moving it pretty well. We had 12 assists on 13 hopes and I was really happy about that."

No. 3 Tuscola (22-7) now faces No. 1 Neoga (25-7) in the sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Tuscola. The Warriors lost to Neoga in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game, 49-36.

"I know our girls have watched that video. Neoga is one of the better teams I have seen this year in how they share the basketball and move," Kohlbecker said. "They are always cutting and always back-dooring you. If you fall asleep defensively they are going to torch you.

"We can't let ourselves get beat on the boards. It will be a long night if they control the boards. I really think it will be a pretty lively atmosphere."

Sectional semifinals schedule

In the opposite side of the sectional from Tuscola, No. 2 seed Effingham St. Anthony faces No. 1 seed Tri-County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Tuscola.

In the Class 1A Farm City Blue Ridge Sectional, No. 1 Mount Pulaski plays No. 4 Colfax Ridgeview on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Farmer City.

In Class 2A Monticello Sectional, No. 1 seed Pana tips off with No. 3 Marshall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Monticello.

On the opposite side of the Monticello sectional, No. 1 Teutopolis plays No. 2 Paris on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Mattoon faces No. 2 Troy Triad at Bethalto Civic Memorial at 6 p.m. at Bethalto.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Decatur city game, part three

It was closer than Eisenhower boys basketball head coach Rodney Walker would have liked, put his Panthers got past Mattoon in the Class 3A MacArthur regional quarterfinals, 51-49, on Saturday.

"It was a little too close for comfort and we really didn't play our best basketball, but we played enough to get the victory," Walker said. "Mattoon has a lot of size and we had problems containing them down low. Our quickness and our defense finally got to them."

Panthers guard Aaron Dabner hit a basket with about three seconds remaining and the Eisenhower defense was able to take away the Green Wave's inbound pass. The Panthers' defense this season is a point of pride for Walker.

"(This season) it is hard to tell which team is going to show up," Walker said. "I feel like we could take the ball from the Chicago Bulls but the question is what we do with the ball once we do get it."

The No. 10 seed Panthers now face a third Decatur city game with No. 2 MacArthur on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at MacArthur. The Generals won the first two meetings, 78-60 on Dec. 14 and 66-57 on Jan. 28.

"It's always good to keep advancing and have the guys see another day. We will be headed to the west side to play MacArthur and that was the game they wanted," Walker said. "I like our chances if we have a full team. We have been struggling with COVID and eligibility, so we haven't had a full team when we played MacArthur. If we clean up things on our end we have a chance."

Cerro Gordo shooting for history

Cerro Gordo-Bement is the No. 1 seed in the St. Teresa regional as the Broncos work towards their first regional for the program since the 1972-73 and 1973-74 seasons.

The co-op's 25-6 record this season is the best in co-op program history but those 1970's team are the best for Cerro Gordo overall, as both teams were 28-3 and made the Class A state tournament in consecutive seasons.

The road to their first regional in 48 years goes through Argenta-Oreana on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at St. Teresa. A Broncos win would give them the winner between St. Teresa or Mount Pulaski on Friday at 7 p.m.

Standout forward Connor Brown continues to have big games, putting up 35 points in a 72-54 win over Lexington on Feb. 14.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

