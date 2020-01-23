MacArthur girls basketball team getting big contributions from more sophomores Amaria Pender and Ariana Riley

Pender is a defensive stopper who is third on the team with 31 steals and goes face-to-face with Davis in practices, which comes with a jolt of energy. She's averaging 5.3 points, two rebounds and two assists.

“I watched Amaria dominate at the JV level last year as a freshman," Williams said. "I see her at practice going against Taya all the time, so I know she’s ready. I’ve been getting after her butt. She’s got quick feet, she’s a good defender and she’s got really long arms for being her size."

Riley is a versatile guard who can wrestle in the post. She transferred from Eisenhower between her freshman and sophomore seasons and is averaging five points and three rebounds to go with 26 total steals. Each are in the starting lineup and playing big roles in what they hope is a long, fruitful postseason run.

“(Williams) really pushed me last year and told me if I came in during the summer and started shooting then I could possibly have a starting spot," Pender said. "I appreciate it. I know I put in a lot of work, and others have too, but I’m glad to be a starter."

Riley played on varsity last season at Eisenhower, but Williams saw her when she was in seventh and eighth grade at Hope Academy, leading the team to back-to-back top-three finishes in the Class 2A IESA state finals.

