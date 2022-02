MacArthur girls basketball wins regional title over Springfield High

DECATUR -- All season, Springfield High has had MacArthur girls basketball's number. The Senators beat the Generals 71-59 on Dec. 17 and 59-50 on Feb. 1 on their way to the Central State 8 conference title.

But MacArthur got revenge on Friday when it really mattered, beating the No. 1 seeded Senators 68-63 in the Class 3A Jacksonville Regional final.

Led by 23 points from senior point guard Amaria Pender, the Generals held a 35-32 lead at halftime. Springfield came back to lead 51-49 at the end of the third quarter, but a big MacArthur fourth quarter -- scoring 19 points to the Senators' 12 -- the Generals (22-11) took the five-point victory.

MacArthur's Lilly Null had 19 points, Christina Rice scored 14 point and Alexis Lawrence had seven.

Amaya Hall had a team-high 19 points for Springfield while Kaleah Toran had 14. Emma Scheffler scored 10 points and Chloe Byrd put in nine.

The regional championship was the eighth for the Generals girls program and the third in a row that the IHSA has held playoffs (2018-19, 2019-20. 2021-22).

The No. 4 seeded Generals now face No. 2 Lincoln on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lincoln in the sectional semifinals. The Railsplitters (21-8) defeated Champaign Centennial 56-27 to win their regional title.

