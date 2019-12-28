MacArthur girls' defense stops Eisenhower in rivalry game at Eisenhower Holiday Basketball Tournament

While the Generals' defense slowed the Panthers (2-12, 1-6 CS8), Eisenhower's zone defense was aggravating MacArthur's game plan.

"The score doesn't dictate how well we played defensively today. The idea was to keep them from penetrating our zone and getting the ball inside to Q," Evans said. "I think we accomplished our goal to keep the penetrating guards out and make them shoot on the outside."

Williams will be pushing his team to be more aggressive against the zone.

"We talked about sisterhood today during our shoot-around and trusting each other and saw more of that today. We have to get better in our zone offense. Teams are going to zone us and we have some kids who are a little tentative to get in those seams and attack the lane," he said. "Teams aren't going to let Q beat them all the time and so everyone has to step up and hit shots."

Eisenhower Holiday Tournament ending

Both the Generals and Panthers will be looking for a different holiday tournament next season as it was recently determined that the third edition of the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament would be the tournament's last due to financial issues.