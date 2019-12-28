MacArthur girls' defense stops Eisenhower in rivalry game at Eisenhower Holiday Basketball Tournament

DECATUR -- MacArthur girls basketball team had one goal in their rivalry game meeting with Eisenhower at the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament on Saturday -- stop Panthers' center Kyla Jones.
The Generals put in a new defense to limit Jones' opportunities and it worked as they kept Eisenhower scoreless in the first quarter on the way to a 58-23 victory.
"I'm happy with the win but I just don't like sloppy ball. We put in a new defense because we knew Kyla was their main chance of scoring against us but I wasn't that happy with how we executed" MacArthur head coach Mike Williams said.
Entering the game, Jones held the rebounding edge over MacArthur's center and 2018 Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson (13.4 vs. 10.3 rebounds per game) but Jackson had the scoring advantage (18.9 points per game vs. 17.3). Jackson echoed her coaches thoughts about the Generals' defensive execution.
"I think it worked pretty well until we got a little lazy. The purpose of the defense was to cover (Kyla) but after we got the lead, I think we got lazy and we slowed it down," she said.
Eisenhower coach Johnell Evans wasn't surprised by the "stop Jones" strategy -- it is something his team deals with nearly every game.
"Everybody does that. Everyone knows that we go as Kyla goes and so they do everything to stop her," said. "I know MacArthur has a really polished group of girls that play all year round. They are ready for this level of basketball and my girls aren't there yet but they are learning. I think we learned that we can be on the floor with a team like that and compete but offensively, we have some more growing to do."
Jackson finished with a game-high 19 points and Jones led the Panthers with 13. MacArthur's Taya Davis and Jurnee Flournoy joined Jackson in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Jackson scored her 1,000th career point earlier this week at the tournament and has been shooting lights out around the basket with a 73 percent shooting percentage on the year. MacArthur (14-2, 8-0 Central State 8) finished the holiday tournament undefeated and is riding a seven-game winning streak.
"(Getting 1,000 points) was great. I think it was big for me, especially as a junior. (Overall), it is going way better for me this season and I think we are a much more dominant team his year," she said. "We thought we could do this this year and as we continue with the season, we are going to continue to improve on and off the court. All the small mistakes have to be corrected."
While the Generals' defense slowed the Panthers (2-12, 1-6 CS8), Eisenhower's zone defense was aggravating MacArthur's game plan.
"The score doesn't dictate how well we played defensively today. The idea was to keep them from penetrating our zone and getting the ball inside to Q," Evans said. "I think we accomplished our goal to keep the penetrating guards out and make them shoot on the outside."
Williams will be pushing his team to be more aggressive against the zone.
"We talked about sisterhood today during our shoot-around and trusting each other and saw more of that today. We have to get better in our zone offense. Teams are going to zone us and we have some kids who are a little tentative to get in those seams and attack the lane," he said. "Teams aren't going to let Q beat them all the time and so everyone has to step up and hit shots."
Eisenhower Holiday Tournament ending
Both the Generals and Panthers will be looking for a different holiday tournament next season as it was recently determined that the third edition of the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament would be the tournament's last due to financial issues.
"We are going to discontinue it after this year. It has been a struggle getting things to work out on the financial end of things," Eisenhower athletic director Steve Thompson said. "With the number of teams and from a financial end, we can't charge teams a fortune to come and play. It's unfortunate but we will be looking for something different next season and we will go from there."
