MacArthur girls hold off surging Springfield High to remain undefeated in CS8 play

"Taya did a really nice job. She found her groove and they were double and triple teaming her. We really had to be creative offensively to get through the game," Flaherty said. "Taya scored when it mattered most and she picked up the slack as a leader. That was really good to see at the end of the game she took control emotionally with everybody."

The Generals scored just 16 points in the second half and six in the third quarter but the defense limited the Senators in the final moments. Amaria Pender had eight points for the Generals and kept Springfield's Kenzie Decker, who scored a game-high 19 points, from getting a game-tying shot off.

"Amaria did a really nice job. She had been coming off the bench for us but we started her tonight. We switched things up because she is so good on defense," Flaherty said. "She did a great job and was 4-for-5 from the field. Decker couldn't even touch the ball and give them a chance to win. (Amaria) was a big part of our win today."

MacArthur (5-0, 5-0 CS8), the No. 10 school in Class 3A, faces Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0, 5-0 CS8), 3A's No. 4 school, on Saturday in Springfield.