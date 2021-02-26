 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MacArthur girls hold off surging Springfield High to remain undefeated in CS8 play
0 comments

MacArthur girls hold off surging Springfield High to remain undefeated in CS8 play

{{featured_button_text}}
Taya Davis 1 022321.JPG

MacArthur's Taya Davis (14) drives past Lanphier's Cheyenne Trotter (15) on Tuesday at MacArthur. Davis scored 17 points against Springfield High on Friday and surpassed 1,000 career points. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

SPRINGFIELD -- On Friday against Springfield High, MacArthur's girls basketball head coach Sean Flaherty received an answer to a question that he had been wondering all season: What would happen if Generals standout center Quincenia Jackson got into foul trouble? 

After MacArthur controlled the first half and led 29-19 at halftime, Jackson received her third and fourth foul quickly in the third quarter and had to take a seat on the bench. Senior Lilly Null also picked up three first half fouls. 

"It was an interesting game. We started off forcing a lot of turnovers and doing exactly what we wanted to. We got into foul trouble very quickly and we are not really deep," Flaherty said. "Quincenia had four fouls, we had a 12-point lead and we were really just hanging on. We hadn't seen adversity all season and it showed. We showed a sense of panic for the first time but we gathered ourselves."

Jackson finished the game with six points and just one second half bucket. Picking up the offensive production was senior guard Taya Davis who scored 17 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as the Generals held on to win 45-42. 

"Taya did a really nice job. She found her groove and they were double and triple teaming her. We really had to be creative offensively to get through the game," Flaherty said. "Taya scored when it mattered most and she picked up the slack as a leader. That was really good to see at the end of the game she took control emotionally with everybody."

The Generals scored just 16 points in the second half and six in the third quarter but the defense limited the Senators in the final moments. Amaria Pender had eight points for the Generals and kept Springfield's Kenzie Decker, who scored a game-high 19 points, from getting a game-tying shot off. 

"Amaria did a really nice job. She had been coming off the bench for us but we started her tonight. We switched things up because she is so good on defense," Flaherty said. "She did a great job and was 4-for-5 from the field. Decker couldn't even touch the ball and give them a chance to win. (Amaria) was a big part of our win today."

MacArthur (5-0, 5-0 CS8), the No. 10 school in Class 3A, faces Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0, 5-0 CS8), 3A's No. 4 school, on Saturday in Springfield. 

"We are the only two undefeated teams in the (Central State 8) conference but they have been playing since October in different leagues and traveling," Flaherty said. "We are the underdogs and we know that going in. Tonight was our biggest fear all year, what would happen if Q had foul trouble? We saw what could happen and we were able to weather the storm and that made me happy.

"Winning at Springfield is a pretty big deal and I think the girls are going to be fine (on Saturday). The girls are focused and they are excited to play."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News