MacArthur girls rout Mahomet-Seymour for second straight Class 3A regional championship

"I'm really happy, but it's just another box we've got to check off to get to our goal. We got here last year, then we lost in sectionals. This means nothing if that happens again."

The Generals were powered by their defense, forcing 30 turnovers and turning those into points on the other end. Then the junior combination of Davis and Jackson more than delivered. Davis kept the ball on a string, using behind-the-back dribbles, crossovers and step-backs that she learned from her older brother to create space against the Mahomet-Seymour (18-14) defense. She finished with 21 points and five assists, and Jackson had 27 points and nine rebounds.

Everything was firing for MacArthur. Generals coach Mike Williams wasn't happy with his team's defense early in the game. They rotated with their hands down and didn't get to their spots. When it ramped up, MacArthur broke the game open, particularly with a 17-0 run in the third quarter.

"We started off a little lazy with our defense, but we saw as we picked it up, they began to freak out more because as we put more pressure on them," Jackson said. "They lose the ball and can't handle all the pressure from our guards. When we rotate to our right spots, everything goes perfectly fine."