MacArthur girls rout Mahomet-Seymour for second straight Class 3A regional championship

DECATUR — Finally.
Jurnee Flournoy got her hands on the Class 3A Decatur (MacArthur) Regional championship plaque and didn't want to let it go. She'd played for Eisenhower for three seasons before transferring to MacArthur as a senior. She'd not even so much as sniffed a regional championship plaque.
When the buzzer sounded on Thursday in a 69-32 win over Mahomet-Seymour, MacArthur (29-3) had its second consecutive regional championship and will play Springfield Lanphier at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinals. But it was Flournoy's first plaque, and the smile the overtook her face explained the story.
She finished with three points and two assists, but more importantly, a regional championship.
"I was pretty much on an emotional high because I've never been here before," Flournoy said. "I know my teammates expected a big game out of me, but I know other people stepped up. It feels pretty good."
The group text message started going off at 6 a.m., with Flournoy telling the rest of her teammates that she'd never won a regional before. They already knew, and winning a second consecutive plaque with Flournoy and sophomore Ariana Riley, who also transferred from Eisenhower, on the team was always the plan.
"It means a lot because her past three years she had a losing season," junior guard Taya Davis said of Flournoy. "It feels great to let her join our team and get her 1,000th point last game and this game she finally got a regional."
Said sophomore Quincenia Jackson: "It's great to get Jurnee to this point. We were talking about it at six in the morning in our basketball group chat. She was telling us how she'd never won a regional in her high school year and we told her, 'We're glad you're here with us to actually win it.'"
Last year, the Generals lost in sectionals. MacArthur coach Mike Williams, of course, remembers, but there's still something sweet about this win. It's just the second regional championship since 2010.
"I'm happy, really, for our new kids, especially Ariana Riley and Jurnee," Williams said. "Jurnee really wanted this regional championship. She wanted a t-shirt we got last year. I told her, 'No way,' you've got to earn your own.
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm really happy, but it's just another box we've got to check off to get to our goal. We got here last year, then we lost in sectionals. This means nothing if that happens again."
The Generals were powered by their defense, forcing 30 turnovers and turning those into points on the other end. Then the junior combination of Davis and Jackson more than delivered. Davis kept the ball on a string, using behind-the-back dribbles, crossovers and step-backs that she learned from her older brother to create space against the Mahomet-Seymour (18-14) defense. She finished with 21 points and five assists, and Jackson had 27 points and nine rebounds.
Everything was firing for MacArthur. Generals coach Mike Williams wasn't happy with his team's defense early in the game. They rotated with their hands down and didn't get to their spots. When it ramped up, MacArthur broke the game open, particularly with a 17-0 run in the third quarter.
"We started off a little lazy with our defense, but we saw as we picked it up, they began to freak out more because as we put more pressure on them," Jackson said. "They lose the ball and can't handle all the pressure from our guards. When we rotate to our right spots, everything goes perfectly fine."
On Wednesday, Williams got after Davis in practice and push-ups ensued. She recalls throwing a bad pass that led to the push-ups.
"She was really mad at me," Williams said. "Afterwards I told (assistant coach) Fred (Jackson) that she was going to have a really good game. I know when to push a button or two on her, but Taya has been pretty consistent all year dropping dimes and scoring. When she's hitting her layups and 3s, she's a nightmare."
This is just the first leg of what MacArthur hopes is a long path all the way through Champaign, Springfield and to Normal at Redbird Arena in the state Final Four.
"It feels good, but we're used to it," Davis said. "We're trying to go to state. We've already won regionals. We're trying to go to sectionals then win state."
PHOTOS: MacArthur beats Mattoon
MacArthur Mattoon 1 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 2 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 3 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 4 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 5 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 6 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 7 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 8 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 9 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 10 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 11 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 12 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 13 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 14 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 15 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 16 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 17 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 18 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 19 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 20 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 21 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 22 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 23 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 24 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 25 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 26 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 27 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 28 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 29 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 30 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 31 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 32 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 33 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 34 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 35 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 36 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 37 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 38 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 39 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 40 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 41 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 42 01.20.20.JPG
MacArthur Mattoon 43 01.20.20.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25