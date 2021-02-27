MacArthur girls slowed by foul trouble and tough defense from Sacred Heart-Griffin in loss

SPRINGFIELD — The meeting of the Central State 8's top two girls basketball teams — Sacred Heart-Griffin and MacArthur — was decided by defense on Saturday.
While the Generals' Amaria Pender held Cyclones standout Sofie Lowis to just three field goals and 14 points, SGH limited Taya Davis to 11 points and Quincenia Jackson to nine as MacArthur lost 48-32.
"Amaria played great defense for us last night against Springfield and today she never left the court. You won't see her name in the box score but she was stellar," Flaherty said. "She also had to take over the point guard position when Taya was out (with foul trouble). She was not only running the point but she was also guarding one of the top players in Central Illinois and held her to three field goals. I was so proud of her effort."
SHG got out quick and led 15-7 after the first quarter behind 11 points from Cyclones' forward Jillian Hulcher. The Generals limited Sacred Heart to seven points in the second quarter and trailed 22-16 at halftime.
Just as it did to Jackson against Springfield High on Friday, foul trouble found Davis against SHG.
"Taya had four fouls going into the fourth quarter, so she had to sit in the third and played on and off in the fourth quarter. We had to figure out what we were going to do with Taya out," Flaherty said. (SHG) did a great job at containing our offense and we had trouble getting some quality shots off. We lost our composure and we made some poor decisions in the fourth quarter and that is one of those things that the score looks a little bigger than it really was."
The Cyclones led 33-24 after three quarters and the Generals couldn't close the gap in the fourth as they were outscored 15-8 in the final period.
"I think there was some mental fatigue (from playing last night). We came out strong and played very aggressive and we played man-to-man the entire game because we thought that was the best way to play SHG," Flaherty said.
The Generals also got to experience having boisterous opposing fans in the stands while fans aren't allowed at MacArthur home games.
"SHG has very vocal fans. We obviously don't have any fans at our home games with what is going on," Flaherty said. "It is a hard atmosphere when you play a major game like this and you don't have a crowd behind you. They have a big crowd and you hear everything. Emotions can get bruised a little bit and you can make a bad decision here and there."
The Generals (5-1) have two more regular season games scheduled before the the CS8 Tournament begins Monday, March 8. MacArthur hosts Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and travel to Rochester on Friday at 7 p.m.
"Jacksonville is young and we were impressed by their youth last year. It is our senior night so they should be pretty geared up for it," Flaherty said. "Our road schedule this season was Chatham, Springfield, SHG and Rochester, which are probably the four toughest places to play. Rochester is well coached and so it will be tough for us."
