MacArthur girls slowed by foul trouble and tough defense from Sacred Heart-Griffin in loss

SHG got out quick and led 15-7 after the first quarter behind 11 points from Cyclones' forward Jillian Hulcher. The Generals limited Sacred Heart to seven points in the second quarter and trailed 22-16 at halftime.

Just as it did to Jackson against Springfield High on Friday, foul trouble found Davis against SHG.

"Taya had four fouls going into the fourth quarter, so she had to sit in the third and played on and off in the fourth quarter. We had to figure out what we were going to do with Taya out," Flaherty said. (SHG) did a great job at containing our offense and we had trouble getting some quality shots off. We lost our composure and we made some poor decisions in the fourth quarter and that is one of those things that the score looks a little bigger than it really was."

The Cyclones led 33-24 after three quarters and the Generals couldn't close the gap in the fourth as they were outscored 15-8 in the final period.

"I think there was some mental fatigue (from playing last night). We came out strong and played very aggressive and we played man-to-man the entire game because we thought that was the best way to play SHG," Flaherty said.

The Generals also got to experience having boisterous opposing fans in the stands while fans aren't allowed at MacArthur home games.