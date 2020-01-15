MacArthur guard Qua Smith taking big leap in junior season

"He just went crazy," Ingram said. "He gave him a hug and everything. That was it for him and now he’s starting to do it in games."

Smith's development from coaching-imposed dribbling drills to his own self-imposed work has been key for the Generals this season. At 6-foot-2, he's a tough cover for defenders; averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals.

“He tells me I’m one of the best players on this team," Smith said. "He wants me to lead this team with the passing and everything. He wants me to control the whole game."

Smith, Ingram and Bryson conceded that those drills wouldn't have come as easily two seasons ago, but Smith has put in the work to improve.

"He listens a lot this year," Bryson said. "He takes in what we do, he buys in, he plays hard. I think sometimes he gets frustrated, but now he’s starting to buy into everything we’re saying. Everyday he works on ball handling. He comes in; he works hard. Qua is getting better."

Smith been with the varsity team since he was a freshman and played sparingly as a sophomore, but is coming into his own as a junior who is in possession of the keys to the offense. Smith figured he would be brandishing the keys to this team in the summer, and Ingram told him as much.