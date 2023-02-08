DECATUR — In five games over the last two seasons, MacArthur has learned some lessons about Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The biggest one is: The defending Class 3A state champions are tough to beat — the Generals are 0-5 against SHG in that span. But another lesson: MacArthur isn't too far off — especially at home.

Tuesday's 57-51 loss was a microcosm of MacArthur's plight against SHG the past two seasons — almost catching up to the Cyclones, but never quite passing them.

MacArthur fell to 24-3, 15-2 in the Central State 8, while SHG improved to 25-2, 16-0.

"They just know how to grit out games," MacArthur coach Terise Byrson said of SHG. "Our guys have to learn, at the end like that, you have to fight. That's the difference between them and us."

Postseason pairings will be announced Friday, but the IHSA has already released postseason assignments and both MacArthur and SHG are in the MacArthur Sub-Sectional. The possibility of the teams meeting at MacArthur in the sectionals for a sixth meeting are high. Last year's 55-53 SHG win in the Danville Sectional final had a similar feel to Tuesday's game — MacArthur is on the same level as SHG, but can't quite get over the hump.

"With them having a state championship ... they know how to grit it out and that's something we have to get ready for if we do see them in sectionals," Bryson said. "In the big moment, our boys weren't ready for it right now. But we have the rest of the season ... we can get there."

On Tuesday, MacArthur fell in a hole immediately to start the game. SHG star Keshon Singleton scored the game's first four points, including a fast-break dunk off a MacArthur turnover, to give SHG 15-4 lead. But a 14-4 run by MacArthur — punctuated by two straight Makhi Wright baskets — pulled the Generals to within 20-18 with 5:17 left in the half.

Wright and Cade Cunningham managed to keep MacArthur in the game — each had 14 points, with Kris Walker adding nine. Free throws kept the Generals from ever overtaking SHG — they were 7-of-14 from the line, including 2-for-6 in the second quarter.

The Generals had chances late. Singleton was called for a push-off — his fifth foul — which gave the ball back to MacArthur. A Walker basket with 1:09 left cut SHG's lead to 50-49. But, like it had all game, SHG responded. J'veon Bardwell knocked down four free throws in the final minute to ice it.

Jake Hamilton led the Cyclones with 21 points, with Zack Hawkinson adding 17.

MacArthur will return to the court on Friday when it travels to Springfield Lanphier (16-12, 10-7 CS8).

