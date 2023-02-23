MATTOON — The MacArthur and Mount Zion boys basketball teams both won their Class 3A Mattoon Regional semifinal games to set up a regional final between the two schools on Friday.

MacArthur defeated Eisenhower 54-37, while Mount Zion beat Charleston 70-47 on Wednesday in the semifinals. On Feb. 24 in the regular season, MacArthur beat Mount Zion 66-56.

The Generals' win against crosstown rival Eisenhower was its third this season against the Panthers. MacArthur improved to 27-4 with the win. The Braves (28-4), who had beaten Charleston (13-15) twice during the regular season, took a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and led 39-19 at half in rolling to a third win against the Trojans.

In the first meeting between MacArthur and Mount Zion, the Generals jumped to a 21-4 lead. The Braves later got the lead down to single digits, but could never complete the comeback.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the MacArthur Sectional to face the winner of the Champaign Central Regional — either Lincoln or Mahomet-Seymour — in Tuesday's sectional semifinals.

GIRLS STATE WRESTLING

Cannon headed to state

BLOOMINGTON — Mount Zion freshman Sydney Cannon has dominated her competition all season and is looking for hardware at the IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Cannon is 41-1 this season wrestling against boys and girls. She'll face Plainfield Central's Courtni Chuway (14-7) in the first round of the 110-pound weight class.

Cannon dominated at the the Peoria Sectional, pinning each of her three opponents in a total time of 2:30. She pinned her first opponent in 14 seconds and pinned her opponent in the title match, Kyley Bair from Peoria Richwoods, in 50 seconds.

Cannon has won every tournament she's wrestled this year, including boys.

Also, Charleston's Alaynia Bryant and Mackensie Williams will compete at state.

Bryant, a senior with an 11-9 record, will face New Lenox Lincoln Way Central senior Ashley Villa (9-4) in the first round in the 125-pound weight class. Williams (11-22) will face Rochelle's Dempsey Atkinson (17-11) at 145 pounds.

Bryant was the top seed at the Peoria Sectional in her weight class and won all three of her matches by pin — she pinned her quarterfinals opponent in 12 seconds. Williams took fourth at sectionals.

First-round matches at 9 a.m. Friday followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Semifinals are at 9 a.m. Saturday with the championship matches beginning at 2 p.m.

BOYS REGIONALS

St. Teresa, LSA meeting again

DECATUR — St. Teresa and Lutheran School Association will meet in the Cerro Gordo Regional finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs (26-5) advanced with a 49-43 win against Heyworth and top-seeded LSA (29-0) beat Argenta-Oreana 68-50, led by 16 points from Sebastian Hill, in the regional semifinals on Thursday. The teams met during the regular season, with LSA winning 57-43 on Dec. 29 at the St. Teresa Christmas Tournament.

Maroa advances to finals

CLINTON — In Class 2A, Maroa-Forsyth upset 24-win Clinton to advance to the finals of the Clinton Regional behind 26 points and 13 rebounds from Grant Smith and 21 points from Kaiden Maurer.

The Trojans (17-16) advanced to play Bloomington Central Catholic in Friday's 7 p.m. finals.

Other regional finals

At the Class 1A Toledo Cumberland Regional, Meridian will face Casey-Westfield for the title at 7 p.m. Friday. Meridian beat Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 59-50 in the semifinals to advance.

At the Class 1A Tuscola Regional, Arcola will face rival Tuscola (26-6) in the finals at 7 p.m. on Friday. Arcola advanced to the finals with a 48-41 win against Okaw Valley. In the other semifinal, Tuscola beat Villa Grove 101-35.

At the Class 2A Fairbury Regional, Monticello beat Iroquois West 63-38 in the semifinals and advanced to the finals to play host Prairie Central at 7 p.m. on Friday. Trey Welter and Tylor Bundy both had 13 points for the Sages against Iroquois West. Monticello (16-13) lost 65-56 to Prairie Central (29-2) in the regular season, but also lost to Prairie Central in the regular season last year before avenging the loss in the regional finals.

At the Class 2A Litchfield Regional, Pana beat Hillsboro 58-55 in the regional semifinals to advance to the finals against Alton Marquette at 7 p.m. on Friday.