MacArthur's defense holds down Springfield Southeast at Turkey Tournament

DECATUR -- As MacArthur’s preseason practices progressed, Generals’ coach Ron Ingram knew his team’s defense was going to be something special this season.

MacArthur got to show just how special it would be Wednesday in its opening round game of the Decatur Turkey Tournament against Springfield Southeast. The Generals grabbed nine steals and held the Spartans to six points in the third quarter to win 74-60. The non-conference game was the first loss for the Spartans to a Central State 8 opponent since 2017.

“It worked really well tonight. I loved our defense tonight. They did everything that I wanted them to do on defense,” Ingram said. “We still have some work to do but for the first game of the season and playing against a good program like that I am satisfied with what we did tonight.”

Along with the impressive defense, point guard Qua Smith announced his arrival as a key Generals’ offensive weapon. The junior had 27 points, four assists and three rebounds and showed he had no fear in taking the basketball coast-to-coast.