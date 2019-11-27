MacArthur's defense holds down Springfield Southeast at Turkey Tournament

DECATUR -- As MacArthur’s preseason practices progressed, Generals’ coach Ron Ingram knew his team’s defense was going to be something special this season.
MacArthur got to show just how special it would be Wednesday in its opening round game of the Decatur Turkey Tournament against Springfield Southeast. The Generals grabbed nine steals and held the Spartans to six points in the third quarter to win 74-60. The non-conference game was the first loss for the Spartans to a Central State 8 opponent since 2017.
“It worked really well tonight. I loved our defense tonight. They did everything that I wanted them to do on defense,” Ingram said. “We still have some work to do but for the first game of the season and playing against a good program like that I am satisfied with what we did tonight.”
Along with the impressive defense, point guard Qua Smith announced his arrival as a key Generals’ offensive weapon. The junior had 27 points, four assists and three rebounds and showed he had no fear in taking the basketball coast-to-coast.
“I looked on the scoreboard and thought ‘27 points!’ It was unbelievable tonight. He played a great game and it showed that he had been working on his game all summer,” Ingram said. “I was wondering if he was going to step up tonight or if he was going to wait but he stepped up tonight.”
The Spartans and Generals played an even first half, 15-15, but the Spartans built a three-point lead at halftime, 35-32. Smith hit a corner three-pointer to tie the game, 35-35, early in the third quarter and MacArthur never trailed again.
You have free articles remaining.
The Generals led 55-41 at the end of three quarters but Southeast would tighten the game again to within six, 58-52 with five minutes remaining.
Ingram warned his team that the Spartans wouldn’t give up easily.
“We actually talked about that before the game. We thought we might go on a run and they are going to have to make a run also and they did exactly what we said they were going to do but we were able to stop it and go on another run ourselves,” Ingram said.
Along with Smith’s 27 points, Teandre Woodland had 11 points while Zaiir Rogers and Eric Livingston each had nine.
Said Ingram: “I’m proud tonight. The kids came out and played hard today and they wanted this game and they went out and took it.”
MacArthur will face Harvey Thornton in the championship semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten