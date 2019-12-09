MacArthur's Jurnee Flournoy brings high IQ after transferring from Eisenhower

“I knew we had a lot of ball handling, and I knew I was going to come in and be another shooter to penetrate and kick out," Flournoy said. "Basically just play my role."

Problem was, she had a bit of a history of reach-in fouls, which Williams wanted to snap as soon as possible.

The trade-off was simple: Reach in during practice or a game and get anywhere from 10 to 20 push-ups. Flournoy said there's been growth in that part of her game and the fouls have decreased.

“So far I’ve only had about three fouls a game," Flournoy said. "They like to call me a hacker, but I think I’m doing better."

The reality is, the Generals are better off when Flournoy is on the floor. She hasn't quite hit her peak yet, but her intellect, shooting and defense make MacArthur better. She's averaging 6.0 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Generals. But Williams and his team have seen the best of Flournoy when they played against her at Eisenhower.

“Right now she’s being Tito Jackson," Williams said. "I need her to be Michael Jackson. I’ve been on her butt to be aggressive and move the ball.