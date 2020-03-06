MacArthur's Nick Spannaus comes alive in the fourth to lead Generals to regional title win against Springfield

"We shadowed him everywhere he went in the second half. In the first half, we slacked off of him a little bit but in the second if he went somewhere and our guy was there," Ingram said. "It was our defense in the fourth quarter that won the game for us. We played better defense in the fourth quarter than the first three quarters . We did alright in the first three quarters but in the fourth we really picked it up a lot."

Thanks to strong play from Eric Livingston (14 points), Qua Smith (13 points) and Teandre Woodland (12 points), the Generals led 47-45 at the end of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth to pick up the seven-point victory. Ryan Bartley added seven points for the Generals and Jaheim Campbell put in six.

Spannaus sunk two free throws in the the final 20 seconds to ice the win.

"In the fourth I felt like a had a lot of confidence," he said. "I’m really confident in my free throws and I know I can knock them down."