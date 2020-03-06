MacArthur's Nick Spannaus comes alive in the fourth to lead Generals to regional title win against Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — MacArthur forward Nick Spannaus was honest about his play in the first three quarters of the Generals' Class 3A Springfield Regional championship game against Springfield on Friday -- he was nervous and it disrupted his game.
“It was my first time playing in a regional championship game like this. (MacArthur head coach Ron Ingram) told me to keep playing and try to get through it," Spannaus said.
The junior scored his first points with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the game but before those five minutes were over he had 12 points, along with grabbing offensive rebounds, causing steals, and hitting game-clinching free throws in the final minute, as MacArthur defeated Springfield 68-61 to win its first regional championship in five seasons.
The Generals now move on to the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinals and will face Lincoln on at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"It feels amazing to be regional champions," Spannaus said. "Coach Ingram always tells us to never put our heads down and don’t listen to what other people say. In the end, it is about the team and our coaches and nobody else."
In the first quarter, wherever MacArthur looked, there was Springfield High's Tyvin Garrison. The 6-foot-5 Senators' junior had 14 first-quarter points and 19 in the first half as the Senators held a 35-31 advantage. But Ingram effectively shifted his defensive strategy on Garrison in the second half, holding him to just six points.
"We shadowed him everywhere he went in the second half. In the first half, we slacked off of him a little bit but in the second if he went somewhere and our guy was there," Ingram said. "It was our defense in the fourth quarter that won the game for us. We played better defense in the fourth quarter than the first three quarters . We did alright in the first three quarters but in the fourth we really picked it up a lot."
Thanks to strong play from Eric Livingston (14 points), Qua Smith (13 points) and Teandre Woodland (12 points), the Generals led 47-45 at the end of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth to pick up the seven-point victory. Ryan Bartley added seven points for the Generals and Jaheim Campbell put in six.
Spannaus sunk two free throws in the the final 20 seconds to ice the win.
"In the fourth I felt like a had a lot of confidence," he said. "I’m really confident in my free throws and I know I can knock them down."
MacArthur (16-16) and Springfield (18-15) split the season season series as the Generals won the first meeting, 64-51, on Dec. 13 in Decatur. The Senators evened the series with an 82-79 victory on Feb. 11 in Springfield. Friday's victory gives the Generals a .500 record on the season and Ingram said the team's never-give-up attitude was key to winning a regional title when more successful regular season teams haven't.
"I think the fight that these guys have is so important," Ingram said. "They have been considered the underdogs in just about every game this season, no matter how good they are. Tonight they came alive and played hard and I’m proud of them. With the kind of season that we have had and then finishing off with a regional championship, that’s big for these boys right here."
This is the 13th regional title for MacArthur in program history and the first since the 2014-15 season.
