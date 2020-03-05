MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson named as Class 3A All-State honorable mention

DECATUR -- MacArthur forward Quincenia Jackson was named as an honorable mention selection to the Associated Press Class 3A Girls All-State Basketball Team on Thursday.
Jackson, the 2019 Macon County Girls Player of the Year, averaged 17.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this season. She also had a 74 percent field goal percentage on the year.
The Generals finished 29-4 and 17-1 in the the Central State 8 to win the first conference title for the program. The Generals advanced to the Champaign Central Sectional semifinal this season and the 29 total victories was a new record for the program.
Other local players also receiving honorable mentions included Charleston's Shae Littleford and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage. Littleford, the 2019 All-Area Player of the Year, averaged 22.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season.
The AP All-State teams are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by All-State chair Steve Tappa from the Rock Island Dispatch-Argus.
The Class 1A/2A Boys All-State team will be released next week, followed by the Class 3A/4A boys team the following week.
CLASS 3A/4A AP ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM
Lindsey Dullard, Morton (6-1, Sr., G)
Ambranette Storr, Kankakee (5-9, Sr., G)
Kylie Feuerbach, Sycamore (6-0, Sr., G/F)
Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Jr., G/F)
Peyton Kennedy, Rockford Boylan (5-11, Sr., F)
CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM
Kate Bullman, Grayslake Central (6-2, Sr., G/F)
Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Jr., G)
Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Soph., PG)
Jaida McCloud, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Sr., G/F)
Trinity Duckworth, Hillcrest (5-5, Sr., PG)
Tatiana Thomas, Lombard Montini (5-11, Soph., F) 37
CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Soph., F); Brenna Loftus, Riverside Brookfield (5-8, Jr., F); Martrice Brooks, Springfield Lanphier (5-7, Sr., PG); Halle Idowu, Oak Lawn Richards (5-10, Sr., G/F); Taylor Charles, Lombard Montini (6-2, Soph., F); Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Jr., G); Natali Haynes, Streator (6-1, Jr., C); Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Jr., F/C); Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Soph., G); Derria Edwards, Peoria High (5-4, Sr., G); Sofia Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Jr., PG); Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Soph., G/F); Anna Blank, Olney Richland County (5-10, Soph., G); Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Soph., PG); Kathryn Schmidt, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., F); Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Jr., F); Kenzey Decker, Springfield High (Jr., G); Madison Diercks, Belvidere North (5-11, Sr., G); Anna Hall, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-11, Sr., F); Elise Heneghan, Oak Park Fenwick (6-1, Soph., G/F); Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Jr., F); Hannah Simmer, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., F).
CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM
Angela Dugalic, Maine West (6-4, Sr., F/C)
Darrione Rogers, Roselle Lake Park (5-11, Sr., G)
Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-9, Sr., PG)
Halle Douglass, Lake Forest (6-2, Sr., PG)
Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-0, Jr., G)
CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM
Kendall Holmes, Lisle Benet (5-11, Sr., G)
Kayla Green, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG)
Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (5-11, Jr., G/F)
Brooke Schramek, Lisle Benet (6-1, Sr., F)
Treasure Thompson, Bolingbrook (6-2, Sr., F)
Emily Klaczek, Palatine Fremd (5-10, Sr., G)
CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION
Mackenzie Hare, Bartlett (5-9, Soph., SG); Fantasia Baines, Thornwood (6-0, Sr., SF); Kayla Henning, Evanston (5-8, Sr., G); Jenna Badali, Chicago Mother McAuley (5-6, Sr., PG); Lindsay Blackmore, Geneva (6-0, Sr., F); Sydney Harris, Edwardsville (5-11, Soph., SG); Quierra Love, Edwardsville (5-3, Sr., PG); Nayo Lear, Thornwood (5-9, Soph., G); Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (5-6, Soph., PG); Krystyna Elew, Chicago Taft (5-10, Jr., SF); Jazzpher Evans, Joliet West (5-6, Sr., SG); Kaylen Evans, LaGrange Nazareth (5-7, Sr., PG); Grace Hall, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1, Jr., F); Kabrea Jamerson, Rockford East (6-0, Sr., G); Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon (5-5, Sr., PG); Dylan VanFleet, Maine West (5-7, Sr., G); Alyssa Crenshaw, Dundee-Crown (5-10, Jr., PF); Ambrea Gentle, Evanston (6-3, Sr., F); Kendall Moriarty, Lisle Benet (6-0, Jr., G); Lisa Thompson, Joliet West (5-9, Fr., PG); Taylor Thompson, Barrington (6-0, Sr., F).