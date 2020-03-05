MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson named as Class 3A All-State honorable mention

DECATUR -- MacArthur forward Quincenia Jackson was named as an honorable mention selection to the Associated Press Class 3A Girls All-State Basketball Team on Thursday.

Jackson, the 2019 Macon County Girls Player of the Year, averaged 17.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this season. She also had a 74 percent field goal percentage on the year.

The Generals finished 29-4 and 17-1 in the the Central State 8 to win the first conference title for the program. The Generals advanced to the Champaign Central Sectional semifinal this season and the 29 total victories was a new record for the program.

Other local players also receiving honorable mentions included Charleston's Shae Littleford and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage. Littleford, the 2019 All-Area Player of the Year, averaged 22.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season.